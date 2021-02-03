Augmented reality will transport music lovers to Italy in UD ArtsLIVE concert series

The second performance, Viaggio in Italia, on March 7 at 3 p.m., will use augmented reality (AR) technology to transport the Tesla Quartet on a journey through Italy.

The quartet uses new AR technology supported by Hoverlay. While the performance can be viewed on a computer in the traditional way, to enjoy the immersive experience, viewers will need to download the Hoverlay app on a phone or tablet and connect using the link provided on the ArtsLIVE website.

Bridget Kibbey will peform Bach to Brazil during the University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE Performance Series. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Viewers using the Hoverlay app will be able to virtually move and look around the site as Tesla performs.

Bach to Brazil, the final concert, will be held April 11 at 3 p.m. Bridget Kibbey, a classically trained harpist, will be joined by percussionist Samuel Torres from Bogotá, Colombia, and clarinetist Louis Arques, a native of France.

More information can be found on the ArtsLIVE website. No registration is required.