Beloved holiday lights attraction announces changes for 2020 season

One of Dayton’s most beloved holiday attractions is returning this year with a few adjustments to comply with COVID-19 safety policies.
Washington Township’s Woodland Lights, one of the longest-running and most popular annual lights festivals in the Dayton area, is set to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 27. Among the changes this season are advance ticket sales only and socially-distant Santa experiences.
Tickets will go on sale for the 2020 season beginning Saturday, Oct. 31.
Woodland Lights is a half-mile wooded path of holiday lights with live animals, train rides, bonfires, concessions and, this year, physically distanced visits with Santa Claus. The wooded path is the signature attraction of Woodland Lights, featuring holiday-themed figures like reindeer, elves, snowflakes and everyday objects like airplanes and helicopters.
Each night of operation through Dec. 23, guests will walk down a sparkling path that leads to a cabin decorated in lights and greenery, where Santa Claus will be waiting to welcome children to his sleigh. More guidelines surrounding the physically distanced visits with Santa Claus will be announced at a later date.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Throughout the 2020 season, Woodland Lights will be open to guests Fridays through Sundays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 27 through Dec. 13. It will be open nightly from Dec. 18-27 and closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
This year, in order to avoid contact, guests must make reservations and purchase their tickets online before visiting Woodland Lights. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Washington Township Recreation Center. No tickets will be sold at the gate this year. Tickets are $7 per person and children under 2 get in for free. Tickets can be printed at home or staff can scan your smartphone or tablet at the gate. To purchase your tickets, visit Washington Township’s website beginning Oct. 31.
Groups of 10 or more people will receive $1 off each ticket when purchasing tickets at the same time.
For this holiday season, organizers of the Woodland Lights will be continuing on with their annual tradition of raising money for charity. While purchasing their tickets, guests will be given the option of adding an additional dollar to their total, which will be going to the Yukta Garg Memorial Foundation. The funds raised for the family will help expand recreational experiences for young people at the Washington Township Recreation Center.
Woodland Lights is located at 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Township. For more information about Woodland Lights,visit their website or Facebook page.
Credit: DAVID MOODIE