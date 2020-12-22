‘Best bartender in America’ to give free holiday mixology class this week

If you’ve ever longed to know more about handmade simple syrups, bitters, fresh juices, specialty liquors and the mixology magic it takes to make it all work, Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) has just the class for you.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m., Ohio Liquor will host a Very Merry Virtual Mixology Facebook class featuring renowned mixologist Molly Wellmann.
Wellman is owner of Japp’s, a craft cocktail bar located in Over-The-Rhine in Cincinnati. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Wellmann is a self-taught mixologist who has found recognition nationally. Esquire named Japp’s one of the 18 best bars in America, Bon Appetite named it the best cocktail bar in Cincinnati, while Fodor’s wrote it up in a story on what to do on a weekend in Cincinnati.
In 2019, Nightclub and Bar Media awarded Wellmann Best Bartender in America.
Those joining Wednesday’s Facebook class with Wellmann will learn how to make a fig jig with your favorite bourbon.
OHLQ’s Facebook page is currently accepting suggestions for ingredients for Wellmann to incorporate into her presentation. So far, suggestions include eggnog, hot pepper bacon jam, smoked Hungarian paprika, plums, apricots, roasted marshmallow, pomegranate, lavender and chicken or beef broth stock (which we are assuming is a bad joke).
Regardless of ingredients, it promises to be a learning experience for everyone from the novice to the serious home bartender.
HOW TO WATCH
What: A Very Merry Virtual Mixology Class hosted by Molly Wellman on Facebook
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23
Where: On Ohio Liquor’s Facebook page — https://m.facebook.com/OhioLiquor