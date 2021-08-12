Buckeye Vodka’s Battle of the Bartenders is back

First Place: The Winds

215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

(937) 767-1144

www.windscafe.com

This was a love it or hate it proposition with beets being one of the main ingredients, but the six judges fell in love with the Winds’ “Gold Blooded” cocktail made with a beet, blood orange, carrot and apple juice mixture zipped up with fresh ginger, a rosemary and lemon infused vodka, with a foam topper made with Saint Germain Elderflower liqueur and blood orange. It was bright in flavor and sparkled thanks to a dusting of gold flakes. The balance of the drink was perfect and something the judges continued to come back to throughout the event. The beets did not overwhelm, but the sweetness complemented the other ingredients perfectly and brought out beautiful color to the cocktail.

Second Place: Meadowlark

5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

(937) 434-4750

meadowlarkrestaurant.com

Meadowlark’s cocktail “An Apple A Day” was made with Buckeye Vodka infused with apple, rosemary and lemon zest, a rosemary simple syrup, apple brandy, lemon juice, a little golden balsamic vinegar and topped with a sparkling cava. It was an easy sipper that was light, refreshing and something you would definitely order up again.

Third Place: El Meson

903 Dixie Drive, Dayton

(937) 859-8229

www.elmeson.net

Did you know that pomelo is the largest fruit in the citrus family? You do now, and you would have if you were at the event trying El Meson’s cocktail made with a red peppercorn infused simple syrup mixed with Buckeye vodka, fresh squeezed pomelo and dry ice that brought a nice dramatic effect to it. It was refreshing with a little kick that kept you coming back for more.

Best Pairing: Meadowlark

5531 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

(937) 434-4750

meadowlarkrestaurant.com

Chef Elizabeth Wiley and her team from Meadowlark paired a house made pimento cheese with smoked sausage on a cracker with bartender Carolyn Porter’s creation (see above) to make a tasty homage to the South. The food was rich and full and the cocktail was light and flavorful with the apple and rosemary playing off the cheese and sausage perfectly.

People’s Choice: Roost

524 E. Fifth St., Dayton

(937) 222-3100

roostitalian.com

This was one of my favorites, but didn’t rise to the top for the panel of judges. The cocktail, “Kyoto Sunset,” was made with sage infused vodka mixed with a yuzu puree, lillet rose and peach bitters. It was delicious on its own and a great complement to the Roost meatball topped with a mint puree with diced Persian cucumber and pickled shallots.

I am excited to have this event back and be judging once again. I have no clue what will rise to the top, but I can tell you that the best of 2020 — just like most of 2020 — didn’t get its due, which is why I am choosing to share my thoughts one more time.

Amber Rose, Archer’s Tavern, Carver’s, Chappys Social House, elé Cake Company Bistro & Wine Bar, El Meson, Meadowlark, Mr. Boro’s Tavern, Roost Modern Italian, Watermark Restaurant, Wheat Penny and defending champion Winds Cafe all will be participating this year in Buckeye Vodka’s 8th Annual Battle of the Bartenders.

Tickets to the Aug. 18 Austin Landing event are $25, which includes food and four Buckeye Vodka drink samples. VIP tickets are $40, which includes an extra flight of drink tickets and a half hour early admission.

Whichever cocktail wins this year will be in good company. Here’s a look back at the winners. Stay tuned for what will be added and who will be holding the shaker ...

Past winners

2020: The Winds Cafe, “Gold Blooded”

2019: Meadowlark, “Dutchess of Earl”

2018: Wheat Penny, " Merchant’s Wife”

2017: El Meson, “Tamiami Miami”

2016: Coco’s Bistro, “Coco’s Ruby Slipper”

2015: Lily’s Bistro, “Rosemary’s Babee”

2014: Meadowlark, “The Root of All Evil”

HOW TO GO

What: Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18

Where: Austin Landing

Cost: $25

VIP: VIP Tickets are $40 and include everything general admission does with admission at 5:30pm and an extra flight of drinks (4 additional sample drinks); Platinum packages include a reserved table for eight for $650, with eight sample cocktails in the Buckeye Lawn Lounge.

More info: dineoutdayton.com