Celebrate the holidays with German food and prizes at the virtual Christkindlmarkt this weekend

Due to COVID-related social distancing restrictions, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club has decided to make its annual Christkindlmarkt celebration a virtual one, complete with food, beverages, raffles and Kranzi merchandise available for purchase from the club’s online store.
Typically, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s Christkindlmarkt celebration includes a feast full of German fare and the presence of several vendors selling German-inspired goods. This year, customers will still have a chance to indulge in the typical fare, though they will have to order ahead.
Customers will be able to order food, beverages and merchandise from the online store at dayton-liederkranz-turners-inc.square.site until pickup, which will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone orders can be placed beginning on Friday, Dec. 11 after 1 p.m. by calling or texting 937-985-4853. At the time you place your order, you will be instructed to pick a particular time in which you will be picking up your chosen items.
Items will be picked up at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s building, which is located at 1400 E. 5th St. in Dayton. Once you park outside of the building, call or text the club at 937-985-4853 with the make and color of your vehicle so that a volunteer can deliver your food and merchandise directly to your car.
In terms of food, fans of German fare can look forward to menu items such as Hofbrau beer, black forest cake, strudel, cabbage rolls, brats, Sauerkraut, potato salad, pretzels and more. All orders for alcoholic beverages must be accompanied by a food order, and customers must present a valid ID at pickup.
For merchandise, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club is offering a number raffle baskets for those with varying interests, from crafting to cooking, along with advent calendars, masks, t-shirts and more.
WANT TO GO?
What: Virtual Christkindlmarkt
Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton
When: Pickup of orders placed online or by phone will be available Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: dayton-liederkranz-turners-inc.square.site