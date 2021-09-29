dayton logo
Celebrate your love of chocolate at Dayton’s annual celebration of the sweet treat

Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the 18th Annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Chocolate lovers will flock to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the 18th Annual Chocolate Festival. Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

What to Do
By Don ThrasherAshley Moor
4 hours ago

Faith and Friends Radio is hosting a festival dedicated to one of the most beloved food groups: chocolate. The Christian Internet radio station, which launched in 2011, presents the 18th annual Chocolate Festival at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The annual fundraiser for Faith and Friends will again feature a wide variety of chocolate and non-chocolate products, plus unique craft items offered by dozens of local and regional vendors.

Every year, people enter the chocolate recipe contest with chocolate ice cream pies, cheesecakes, cookies, fudges, truffles and others. Entrants are judged on taste, appearance, creativity and presentation.

The event features chocolatiers, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, games, a chocolate recipe contest and a performance from Christian musician Nancy Honeytree.

HOW TO GO

What: Faith and Friends Radio’s 18th annual Chocolate Festival

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/events/790133444818022

