Celebrate your love of chocolate at Dayton’s annual celebration of the sweet treat

The annual fundraiser for Faith and Friends will again feature a wide variety of chocolate and non-chocolate products, plus unique craft items offered by dozens of local and regional vendors.

Every year, people enter the chocolate recipe contest with chocolate ice cream pies, cheesecakes, cookies, fudges, truffles and others. Entrants are judged on taste, appearance, creativity and presentation.