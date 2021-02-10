Dayton Metro Library presents exclusive free online screening of new documentary

In 2013, the Association of American Medical Colleges reported that the already low number of black male applicants to medical school was decreasing, according to the release. Dr. Dale Okorodudu, physician and founder of DiverseMedicine Inc., responded by partnering with medical schools across the country to produce short documentary videos to bring awareness to the issue.

“It’s difficult for young black men to see themselves in the medical field when there are so few role models,” Buchanan said. “This lack of representation, coupled with unconscious bias, has negative impacts on health outcomes for patients of color.”

The documentary, which premieres on Feb. 8, is the culmination of Okorodudu’s efforts. It explores how health care, the national economy and the overall well-being of citizens everywhere would benefit if the medical workforce better reflected the diversity of the population.

The “Black Men in White Coats” trailer is available to watch at trailer.bmwcmovie.com. For more information on the screening, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.