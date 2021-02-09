SNEAK PEEK: Grist to reopen its restaurant and shop this week in downtown Dayton

Lovers of pasta and breads can look forward to the reopening of one of Dayton’s go-to spots for distinctive carb cuisine.
Centerville chefs Casey Van Voorhis and her husband Patrick will host a grand-opening event at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at their relocated Grist, a specialty pasta market and restaurant. The new Grist is located at 46 W. Fifth St. at Ludlow Street, in space that formerly held Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar. The relocation to larger quarters will allow the store to considerably expand its offerings, Grist’s owners said.
The grand opening ceremony will be live-streamed on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Facebook page. The relocated Grist “is the first of what we anticipate will be more commercial activity on the first floor of the historic Biltmore building” on the southeast corner of Fifth and Ludlow streets, according to Val Beerbower, economic development project manager for the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
Formerly known as “Grist Provisions,” the business was previously located in the District Provisions building at 521 Wayne Ave. in the Oregon District before the shop closed in August 2020. It operated as a market that offered pop-up dinners and take-home, fine-dining-caliber breads, pastas and other specialty items.
“We were about three months from having our lease up over at District Provisions and we were like, ‘Well, where are we going to go?’” Van Voorhis said. Because of COVID-19, they were faced with the prospect of cutting their seating in half.
Before the couple knew of the available space at Fifth and Ludlow streets, their vision for their next location was something situated on a corner, with ample window space so passersby could get a good luck at how they prepare their food.
“Our brand is all about transparency, and what you see is what you get with us,” Van Voorhis said. “I saw this space, and it needed some updates, but the windows sold me. I knew this was a good (fit).”
Since securing the space in August, the Grist team has been bonding with nearby business owners and tenants by having them taste-test different items on the menu — a delicious favor Van Voorhis said they’ve been happy to oblige.
Whole loaves of bread will be available right behind the front counter, and dried, ready-to-cook pasta will also be sold.
Keeping with the central focus of their first location, keeping ingredients and business local is a big focus for the Grist owners. Any recipe calling for eggs will be made with eggs from Casey’s mother’s farm.
In addition to plenty of grab-and-go options, Grist will continue to partner with numerous local businesses and restaurants to supply the pasta for various dishes. Some of area restaurants that have utilized Grist-made pasta include Lily’s Dayton, Coco’s Bistro, The Winds Café, Mills Park Hotel and local country clubs.
The dine-in and grab-and-go menu will feature seven sandwiches, four salads, desserts, pastries and more. And Grist’s signature pasta sauces, pastas and breads available for carryout, ready to be prepared at home.
According to Van Voorhis, long-term plans call for expanding the restaurant element of the business and offer made-to-order pasta dishes to eat on-site.
Though the process has taken longer than expected, Van Voorhis said, the restaurant-shop is about two months away from obtaining its liquor license. In a cozy nook in the corner of the restaurant is a wine cooler where customers will be able to order from a rotating selection of wine and beers, available to purchase by the glass and by the bottle.
Coffee and tea will also be available throughout the day.
Grist is hiring four employees to start, but could hire more in the near future.
“Dayton is definitely home,” Van Voorhis said. “I’ve lived in New Orleans, New York and San Francisco, Napa. … It’s been fun, it’s cool to experience that and cook in those kinds of restaurants, but we have a following” in Dayton.
Since closing the Wayne Avenue location, Van Voorhis said regulars and other local businesses have been supportive and eager for updates on Grist’s return.
Regular hours will be Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed Mondays, but there are plans to make the business a seven-days-a-week operation in the future.
For more information, check out the Grist Provisions Facebook page.