Dayton Pride is back in full force this weekend

Immediately following Saturday’s parade, the Dayton Pride Festival will take place at Courthouse Square. Phillips said that this year there are over 80 vendors and an increase in the number of food and drink vendors, which were limited during the pandemic. He also noted one of the biggest things to celebrate this year is resilience.

“Pride is about celebrating the authentic self,” he said. “With so many political attacks toward the LGBTQ+ community, it’s never been more important for us to celebrate our pride. We should celebrate our resilience at the things that are cast toward us.”

Caption The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted the Dayton Pride Reverse Parade on E. 2nd St. and Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Did we spot you there celebrating Pride? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

New this year is an event in the Oregon District called Pride on 5th. Jes McMillan, executive director of the Mosaic Institute, with her friend Sue Elam, came up with the idea after Elam successfully triumphed in her work to get unanimous support from the Oregon District Business Association to hang pride flags.

“The goal is to create a new and exciting event to engage and inspire our LGBTQ+ community that focuses on the marginalized rainbow peoples,” McMillian said. “Where is a better location to celebrate pride than our beloved Historic Oregon District? It is home to the largest concentration of queer-owned/co-owned businesses in Dayton, not to mention that almost all of them employ members of our LGBTQ+ community. So, why not DORA in rainbow fashion and support businesses, restaurants and over 30 vendors that support you.”

Pride on 5th runs all day Saturday and will also feature a rainbow silent disco from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Later, the after party continues at the Yellow Cab Tavern with more celebration and music. There are a lot of events to attend for pride, and McMillian doesn’t think that’s a problem at all.

“Why not try something new?” she said. “I want people to face the dilemma of having to decide where they will celebrate pride in Dayton because there are too many options. I want our community to grow so big that others from afar see how bright that rainbow light is in Dayton. The journey here has been long and arduous, and we have lost many along the way. But we have clawed out our rightful place in this world and the threats of taking away everything we have gained will only bring a louder voice from a more unified people.”

Beyond the Dayton Pride Weekend events, there are events taking place in other areas. Some events will occur later in the month as well as July. There are many ways to celebrate pride this year. Check out our list of events below.

Fierce Fest: A Pride Event

When: Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This new festival will help kick out Pride weekend with Krissy Booth and 11 live music acts and performers.

Cost: $7 presale/$10 at the door

More info: https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/

Pride Weekend at MJ’s on Jefferson

When: Friday, June 3 starting at 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: MJ’s on Jefferson, 20 N. Jefferson St.

Details: Friday will feature a Pride Kick-Off party with entertainment following the Affair on the Square. On Saturday there will be karaoke and prime time entertainment.

Cost: $5-$15

More info: http://mjsonjefferson.com/

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride Affair on The Square

When: Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square

Details: This event kicks off the LGBTQ+ events in Dayton. Live entertainment will feature local LGBTQ+ youth, dueling pianos, Kyleen Downes and The Rubi Girls. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

Indian Lake Pride

When: Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, June 4 until 11:55 p.m.

Where: Emil Davis Park, 11618 OH-720, Lakeview, Ohio

Details: This is the first pride event at Indian Lake. The event includes hot air balloon rides, drag show, live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a beer truck and a kid zone.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/880098272604426

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride Parade 2022

When: Saturday, June 4 starting at noon

Where: Starting at Cooper Park and walking through downtown Dayton to Courthouse Square

Details: The traditional parade is back this year. There will be marching groups and floats. Organizations and businesses can sign up to be part of the parade.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride Festival 2022

When: Saturday, June 4 after parade

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The largest and longest running Pride celebration in Dayton will have nearly 70 vendors, food trucks, a beer truck and four hours of local and regional live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

Pride on 5th

When: Saturday, June 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: The Oregon District and Yellow Cab Tavern

Details: This event takes place during the day in the middle of Fifth Street. There will be live music, a free silent disco and an after party at Yellow Cab Tavern starting at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Email at dayton.oregondistrict@gmail.com

‘Flashback’ by the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

When: Saturday, June 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Listen to 20th and 21st century music at the DGMC annual pride concert.

Cost: $20/$25 for tickets

More info: https://www.daytongaymenschorus.org/

Bellefontaine’s First Pride

When: Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: The Olive Tree, 121 W. Chillicothe Ave., Bellefontaine

Details: This all-day festival will have music, vendors, drag queens, dancing, food, drinks and comedy.

Cost: $0-$59

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-block-party-tickets-322139286277?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

All-day pride party at Barrel House

When: Saturday, June 4 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: The Barrel House, 417 E. Third St.

Details: A day of celebration, music, beer and fundraising for PFLAG Dayton. $1 from every full pour will go to PFLAG. Public Health will be on-site from 2-4 p.m. providing free STI testing and COVID-9 vaccinations with their mobile unit.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.barrelhousetap.com/index.html

7th annual Running with Pride 5K Run/Walk

When: Sunday, June 5, registration at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Details: Registration is open now for the Running with Pride 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds to benefit PFLAG Dayton.

Cost: $25

More info: www.pflagdayton.com

Miss Rubicon 2022: The Royal Rumble

When: Sunday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

Details: The Rubi Girls will compete to become the next Miss Rubicon. The girls will battle it out pageant-style with a tea dance to follow.

Cost: VIP $100/ General Admission $40

More info: www.therubigirls.com

Citizens for a Better Beavercreek first-ever Pride celebration

When: Sunday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Details: A family-friendly celebration of pride.

Cost: Free

More info: http://www.citizensforabetterbeavercreek.org/

Bock Family Brewing PRIDE Drag Brunch

When: Sunday, June 12 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville

Details: Enjoy brunch, brews, a drag show and food from the Drunken Waffle.

Cost: $10 (does not include food and drinks)

More info: https://bockfamilybrewing.com/

Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 17 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

Details: This weekend event will include 200 nonprofit and corporate vendors, two performance stages, a community wellness area, DJ/dancing pad and many community resources.

Cost: Free

More info: https://stonewallcolumbus.org/pride/festival/

Pride Prom

When: Saturday, June 18 at 10 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati

Details: This event will feature live music, a DJ and pop-up drag shows.

Cost: Free, but reservation required

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-prom-at-hard-rock-cafe-tickets-330241480157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

YS Pride Festival Weekend

When: Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: YS Pride kicks off with a silent dance party at Peach’s Grill on Friday. Saturday will feature the annual festival at the John Bryan Community Center starting at 11 a.m. The YS Pride Parade is also Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at Antioch College. The Saturday YS Pride After Party will be at Peach’s Grill and will feature a drag show. The YS Pride Community Picnic will be held Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the John Bryan Community Center.

Cost: Free except for the silent dance party which is $15

More info: https://www.yspride.com/

Middletown Pride

When: Friday, June 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Governor’s Square Park, Central Avenue and South Broad Street, Middletown

Details: Head to downtown Middletown to get your rainbow gear and fun all night.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.gettothebc.com/events/middletown-pride

Cincinnati Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 25 from noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Details: This family-friendly event will feature food, drinks, vendors and entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cincinnatipride.org/

2nd annual Dayton Black Pride event

When: Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: McIntosh Park, North Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Riverview Avenue, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Black Pride festival is an opportunity for black and brown members to celebrate wins, fellowship, enjoy entertainment, learn about resources, and live openly.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonblackpride.org

Dayton Black Pride event Parade

When: Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

Where: Starts at Courthouse Square to McIntosh Park

Details: Be part of the first Dayton Black Pride Parade.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonblackpride.org