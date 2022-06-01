10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Live presents an excellent, refreshingly diverse and vocally strong local premiere of this 2018 Tony Award-nominated Best Musical adapted by Tina Fey from her 2004 screenplay of the same name about high school frenemies. English Bernhardt brings charming vulnerability to her winning portrayal of new student Cady Heron, who grows to appreciate her uniqueness and intelligence in spite of her questionable choices led by a desire to fit in. Eric Huffman and Lindsay Heather Pearce offer fabulous support as Damian Hubbard and Janis Sarkisian, Cady’s closest friends and the show’s appealing narrators. The flamboyantly funny Huffman brings razzle dazzle showmanship to “Where Do You Belong?” and tap-happy “Stop” (two knockouts from director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw seemingly conceived in the spirt of acclaimed Broadway choreographers Susan Stroman and Gower Champion). The equally humorous Pearce, a vocal powerhouse, fully convinces as an emotionally scarred outcast, delivering the uplifting anthem “I’d Rather Be Me” with liberating joy late in Act 2. As the Plastics, the coolest girls in school, Nadina Hassan (alluringly intimidating and strutting with confidence as queen bee Regina George), Jasmine Rogers (conflicted Gretchen Wieners) and Morgan Ashley Bryant (dim-witted Karen Smith) are a wonderfully compatible trio. The endearing, handsome Adante Carter as heartthrob Aaron Samuels and the delightful April Josephine in multiple roles including Cady’s supportive math teacher Ms. Norbury are also notable. The tuneful score features music by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock”), and lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). The fantastic video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young heightens this totally fetch experience to the hilt.

Cost: $29-$125

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

2. Troy Strawberry Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4 and 5

Where: Main and Market Streets in Troy

Details: The Troy Strawberry Festival, the signature event in that town, was founded in 1977. Peace, Love & Berries is the theme of this year’s festival, which features more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, a parade, the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant, more than 60 food vendors, live music and plenty of tasty strawberry dishes.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-339-7714 or www.troystrawberryfest.com

3. Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: After having to cancel its spring concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus is back with its second concert of the season. The “Flashback” show features oldies from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s with a few surprises.

Cost: $20-$25

More info: www.daytongaymenschorus.org

4. “Into Flight Once More”

When: Saturday, June 4; VIP reception: 5:30 p.m.; Film premiere: 7 p.m.

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: “Into Flight Once More” is a documentary narrated by Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise concerning World War II. Directed by Adrienne Hall, the film chronicles the journey of a squadron of fully restored WWII-era airplanes that went across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Cost: $100 per person for VIP reception and film premiere; $20 per person for film premiere only.

More info: 937-255-3286 or visit www.afmuseum.com/livinghistory.

5. Amythyst Kiah

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Amythyst Kiah, the Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter from Tennessee. Her latest single is a cover of Tori Amos’ “Sugar.” Local group Heather Redman & the Reputation opens the show.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

6. Bubba Dub

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, June 3

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Texas native Bubba Dub has been destroying comedy club stages since he started performing seriously in 2018. He is currently on the road on a string of one-nighters on his Trashh Tour, which includes a special engagement for ages 21 and older.

Cost: $32

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

7. Coin show

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Advance Business Properties, the old I.U.E. Hall, 1675 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Details: Miami Valley Coin Club presents its annual Coin show featuring more than 40 dealer tables for attendees interested in buying, selling and trading coins, tokens and paper money.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-760-2524

8. “Considering Matthew Shepard”

When: June 2-5; 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: The 1998 kidnapping, torture and death of a gay University of Wyoming student is the subject of “Considering Matthew Shepard.” Richard Lee Waldeck directs INNOVAtheatre’s production, which features vocal and orchestral direction by Sarah Plaugher.

Cost: $25 in advance

More info: innovatheatre.org

9. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Support downtown Dayton businesses by exploring a variety of entertainment options from art exhibits, live music and movies to dining and shopping specials.

More info: downtowndayton.org

10. Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival

When: Parade begins at noon on Saturday, June 4 immediately followed by the festival at Courthouse Square

Where: Starting at Cooper Park and walking through downtown Dayton to Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The traditional parade is back this year. There will be marching groups and floats. Organizations and businesses can sign up to be part of the parade. The Pride festival will feature nearly 70 vendors, food trucks, a beer truck and four hours of local and regional live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

