DCDC hires new executive director

Brzozowska has four decades of arts management. In 1980 she co-founded and developed Cityfolk, a traditional and ethnic arts organization. She also directed Cityfolk for 18 years. Upon leaving Cityfolk, she served as DCDC executive director from 1999 to 2003. In 2003, she moved to Chicago and worked as the executive director of Luna Negra Dance Theater, a Latino contemporary dance company, until Feb. 2007. In Feb. 2007, she moved to Prescott, Arizona to work with Robert Gonzales at the Center for Living Compassion. She worked with Gonzales until her retirement in 2019.

Explore Dayton arts groups receive grants from National Endowment for the Arts

DCDC states during Brzozowska’s previous tenure as executive director, she provided staff leadership that resulted in a notable turnaround. In her time as interim, she has “developed a strong, trusting rapport with the current artistic and administrative staff.” She is also credited as a “seasoned fundraiser with considerable skills in marketing and financial management.” Her plans to steer the company back to the profitable arena of touring will hope to ensure a significant revenue stream as in the past.