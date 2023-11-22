Burger King franchisee to open new restaurant in Centerville area that closed in 2022

A new Burger King is planning to open in a spot where one closed late last year.

The BK at 9818 Dayton Lebanon Pike, which closed in late 2022, is slated to reopen under a new franchisee who is seeking permitting to reestablish the chain’s signage at the store, township documents show.

The store is hoping to before the end of the year, officials told this news outlet today. Those who wish to apply may do so at the Carrols Corporation website, www.carrols.com, or by sending a text message of “TheKing” to 51893.

ExploreDunkin’ temporarily shuts down Centerville location for ‘refresh’

Carrols Corporation owns and operates more than 1,000 restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands, according to the Syracuse, New York-based company’s website.

The fast food giant Burger King first opened at the Washington Twp. location in 2018. Located near the Skeeter Lane intersection, it was surrounded by other fast-food chain restaurants including Arby’s, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and several others.

It was initially owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, which shut down at least six Miami Valley Burger King locations in November 2022.

Founded in 1954, Burger King, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.

Reporting by Staff Writer Natalie Jones was included in this report.

