DAYTON EATS: Local restaurants planning special menus for Mother’s Day

1400 Valley St., Dayton

937-228-2511

theamberrose.com

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14, reservations required

Details: When it comes to Mother’s Day Amber Rose likes to pull out all the stops with a massive brunch buffet featuring scrambled eggs, French toast bake, omelet casserole, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, honey ham, salmon, herb roasted pork loin, cabbage rolls, bacon, sausage, potatoes, mac and cheese, smashed potatoes, home-style green beans, spinach salad, carving station, cherry almond bread pudding, apple crisp, pie and chicken tenders for the kids. The cost is$35 for adults and $12 for children 10 and younger.

Carver’s Steaks and Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

937-433-7099

https://carversdayton.com

When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14 with the regular menu served until 8 p.m.

Details: Carver’s is offering a three-course brunch for $45 a person. Here are the options: Soup or salad course (choice of one): Caprese salad chicken soup, spinach salad with honey mustard, romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette, classic Caesar. Entree (choice of one): Prime rib egg benedict, smoked salmon egg benedict, shrimp scampi or Carver’s steak and eggs. Dessert: Choose from a lemon blueberry blondie or strawberry cheesecake bars.

Christopher’s Restaurant

3425 Valley St., Dayton

937-299-0089

https://www.christophers.biz

When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14, with a last seating at 2 p.m.

Details: Christopher’s is offering a Sunday brunch buffet for $34.95 a person and $12.95 for children 12 and under. Featured breakfast selections include: Fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, Western breakfast casserole, spinach and Swiss casserole, a build your own waffle station, cheesy breakfast potatoes, home fried breakfast potatoes, homemade biscuits, country gravy and assorted sweets. Lunch selections include a beef tenderloin and roasted turkey carving station, salmon, cheesy au gratin potatoes, green bean almondine, twice baked potato salad, summertime berries and greens salad and a Caesar salad.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-5244

https://cornerkitchendayton.com

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 14

Details: This year Corner Kitchen will be doing a brunch that lasts all day long including sweet potato donuts, avocado caprese toast, blueberry salad and vegetable frittatas. With the patio open during good weather it’s a good spot to get outdoors and celebrate the special women in your life.

El Meson

903 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

937-859-8229

http://elmeson.net

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14

Details: This is the spot where flavors zing and zang. El Meson will have chicken marsala, Cuban beef picadillo, Spanish lamb with sherry and peppers, cavatappi pasta with shrimp, scallops and calamari, various scrambled egg casseroles, scalloped potatoes, polenta, Mexican roasted street corn, mixed green salads, fresh fruit salad, a Belgian waffle station, assorted desserts and a taco bar for the kids. The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger, free ages six and younger.

Figlio

424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

937-534-0494

http://figliopizza.com/dayton

When: 4-8 p.m. May 14,

Details: So they may not be doing a special menu, but this is the only Sunday all year long that Figlio is open, so it’s worth taking advantage of just for that and the Peasant salad ($8) that I could eat a bucket of made with lettuce, spinach, bacon, egg, onion, cheddar, peas and peppers. It’s addicting, so be warned.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

937-865-9355

miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

When: Brunch starts at 11 a.m. May 14,

Details: Dishes include a tenderloin steak and poached egg bowl ($21.75) served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce. There’s also a grilled salmon eggs Benedict ($20.95), bacon and egg brioche ($13.95), shrimp and grits ($18.50) among other offerings with $6 bloody and mimosas to wash it down with.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

4432 Walnut St., Dayton

937-320-9548

FlemingsSteakhouse.com

When: May 13 and 14

Details: There’s the salad and dessert course (chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake), but the entrees are where it’s at. Petite filet mignon and crab stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) and petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95) are what’s up with upgrades offered for the main filet mignon or a prime bone-in ribeye.

The Florentine

21 West Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 14, reservations only

Details: Featured Mother’s Day entrees include: ham and cheese quiche with side salad ($19.99), chicken and biscuit dumplings with a side ($ 21.99), lemon and dill baked salmon with two sides ($ 23.95), lasagna with side salad and garlic bread ($ 24.95) and prime rib with two sides ($ 36.95).

Giovanni’s Pizzeria e Ristorante

215 West Main St., Fairborn

937-878-1611

When: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., May 14, reservations recommended but not required

Details: Giovanni’s is offering its full pizza menu all day with other dishes a la carte, but it’s also offering a Mother’s Day buffet. Cost is $32.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 14 and younger and free for ages four and younger. The buffet is a carb-lovers paradise stocked with Italian pot roast, roasted rosemary chicken, ravioli in a garlic cream sauce, baked ziti, meatballs, Italian sausage with peppers, onions and red potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes and a litany of other side dishes and desserts and, most importantly, a pasta station with dishes made to order. Bellissimo!

Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)

5474 N. State Rt. 48, Lebanon

513-932-1869

www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 13 and 14

Details: Celebrate all of the special women in your life with HVO’s annual Mother’s Day buffet. The menu includes carved prime rib, herb garlic chicken, garlic whipped potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, an omelette station, mac and cheese, various salads, danishes and desserts.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton

937-424-1784

https://www.jladder11.com

When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and noon on May 14

Details: Jimmie’s has put together a special Mother’s Day brunch menu that looks affordable and satisfying. Chicken and waffles ($15), biscuits and gravy ($12), chicken biscuit sliders ($14), avocado toast ($13), quiche Lorraine ($14), shrimp and grits ($15), steak and eggs ($22) will be on hand to fulfill your tables breakfast urges while classic Ladder 11 sandwiches like the bistro burger ($15) topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato jam and a fried egg and Jimmie’s Ladder 11 sandwich stuffed ($14) with Romanian-style pastrami, corned beef, coleslaw and Russian dressing will all be on the menu. With a full bar in a cool spot and a menu that fits the bill, this is a winner.

The Last Queen

210 E. Main St., Enon

937-340-6032

www.lastqueenpub.com

When: 3:30-5 p.m. May 14,

Details: The Last Queen in Enon is hosting a Mother’s Day afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and preserves, macarons, cheesecake squares, cupcakes, endless cups of British tea and prosecco. In addition to the special tea, the restaurant, will be open as usual from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. serving breakfast (9:30-11:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.).

The Melting Pot

453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-567-8888

www.meltingpot.com/centerville-dayton-oh

When: Noon-9 p.m. May 14,

Details: The meal at The Melting Pot is a special four-course meal of delectable delights for $65 a person, $32 for mom (one mom discount per table), $25 for children 12 and younger. First course is your choice of Wisconsin cheddar, bacon and gorgonzola, or sparkling gruyère served with breads, vegetables and apples for dipping. Second course is your choice of a bacon-topped parmesan ranch salad, kale Caesar or caprese. Mom’s Feast entree is a brasa chicken, peppercorn filet, herb-crusted pork and wild mushroom ravioli. Wrap up the meal with a bananas foster, dark and dulche or wild berry crunch chocolate fondue.

Mill’s Park Hotel

321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-0400

www.millsparkhotel.com/mothersday

When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., May 14, reservations are required

Details: The Mill’s Park Mother’s Day buffet will feature fresh croissants, yogurt and granola, fresh fruit, raspberry cream cheese French toast casserole, applewood bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled egg bar, waffles and more. Score bonus points walking off lunch leisurely through Yellow Springs and buying your mom something special at one of the cute shops. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 children.

Silas Creative Kitchen

21 W. Main St., Versailles

937-526-3020

www.hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 14

Details: Mothers will be treated to a complimentary cocktail and a photo booth will be available for family portraits. The impressive menu includes shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon with creme fraiche, red onion and capers, artisanal charcuterie cheese board, broccoli salad with aged cheddar, cranberries, applewood bacon, red onion and a creamy dressing, romaine salad with applewood bacon lardons, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, aged cheddar and house made ranch, sauteed haricot vert, lemon dill sour cream and roasted peppers, yukon and sweet potato gratin with gruyere cream, Green Goddess fusilli with mint ricotta and pecorino romano, bacon and eggs benedict topped with ancho lime hollandaise, housemade english muffin, sous vide egg, French toast bread pudding with sea salt caramel, Kentucky fried chicken with hot sauce and honey, a prime rib carving station, assorted pastries, fresh fruit with house granola, hummingbird cake, pecan sticky buns, raspberry danish, lemon meringue pie, cherry white chocolate cheesecake and fudge brownies.

Smiths’ Boathouse

439 N. Elm St., Troy

937-335-3837

https://smithsboathouse.com

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14

Details: This isn’t the typical Mother’s Day buffet, so you can go light or heavy depending on how you are feeling. A street corn steak salad ($24), kale chicken salad ($19), blacked salmon ($32) will work on the less is more side and on the more is more side there is Nashville hot chicken and waffles ($20), surf and turf eggs benedict ($26), surf and turf with an 8 oz. filet and 4.5 oz. lobster tail ($67). It’s a full menu with a plethora of tempting options to make it a day to remember.

Watermark Restaurant

20 South 1st Street, Miamisburg

937-802-0891

https://eatdrinkwatermark.com

When: Two seatings between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., May 14, reservations are required

Details: Brunch entrées include a rich stuffed French toast ($14.95), three-egg omelet ($14.95), “Le Brunch Puff” ($14.95) stuffed with ricotta cheese, fresh asparagus and roasted tomatoes. There’s also the signature and fabulous (Great) Miami Burger ($15.95) topped with bacon jam, pickled onion, house pickles and blue cheese or cheddar if you want to have less breakfast, more lunch. Other sandwiches include the Impossible vegan burger and salmon burger (both $15.95).

