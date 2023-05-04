10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Food festivals, a celebration of downtown Dayton businesses and diverse musical offerings are among the top events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. A World A’Fair
When: May 5-7; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Greene County Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
Details: The international-themed, family-friendly festival returns at its new home. In addition to booths from organizations representing over 30 countries, expect live entertainment from both local groups as well as regional, national and international performing groups.
Cost: $5-$10
More info: www.aworldafair.org
2. Dayton Greek Festival Drive-Thru
When: May 5-7; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton
Details: Menu includes Chicken Dinners, Gyro Sandwiches, Greek Salads, Dolmathes, Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie), Tiropita (cheese pie), Appetizer Plates, Pastry Variety Boxes, Various Pastries, Greek Salad Dressing and much more. Everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Orders can be placed online throughout the weekend.
More info: www.daytongreekfestival.com
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
3. Dayton Taco Fest
When: Friday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Food trucks expected to participate include The Pizza Bandit, Kung Fu BBQ, Blind Dogs, I Heart Ice Cream, Claybourne Grill, Cruisin Cusine, Empanadas & More, Yummy Gyro, The Forking Pierogi, Macarons Galore, Spin City Cotton Candy, Diamond Daiquiri’s, and Fifty5 Rivers.
Cost: Free
More info: Visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com or Dayton Taco Fest’s Facebook event page.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Chicago
When: Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Rose Music Center launched its summer season with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on May 3. The season continues with Chicago, which emerged from the Windy City with a distinctive brass-fueled sound in 1967. The multi-Grammy Award-winning group, which has sold more 100 million units, was named one of Billboard magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $52.50-$82.50
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
5. First Friday
When: Friday, May 5 from 5-10 p.m.
Where: Various locations across downtown Dayton
Details: Downtown Dayton’s monthly art hop celebrates its numerous independently owned businesses with special deals.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
6. Peter Mayer
When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Where: Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8690 Yankee St., Dayton
Details: Peter Mayer is not to be confused with the singer-songwriter of the same name, who appeared frequently at Dayton’s now-defunct Canal Street Tavern. This Minnesota-based folk artist has built his own career as a performer and recording artist. He has released nearly a dozen albums including “Blue Boat Home” and “Holy Now.” (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $25 suggested donation
More info: 937-436-3628 or mvuuf.org
7. The 18th Annual British Car Meet
When: Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: British Transportation Museum, 321 Hopeland St., Dayton
Details: Held on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III, this event will feature as many as 100 cars to be judged for awards. There will be food available as well.
Cost: Free
More info: Call Adam Wilcutt at 937-671-3128, Pete Stroble at 937-546-0039 or email the museum at btmpres@gmail.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. Dayton Music Club
When: Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.
Where: Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering
Details: Dayton Music Club presents a fundraising concert for its 2023-2024 Student Scholarship Fund. Each year, the club awards $10,000 to student musicians. Two of this year’s $1,000 recipients will perform, Terry Mou (piano) and Vivian Chang (violin) accompanied by Li Wang (piano). The program also features Kenneth Christman (violin) with Sally Christman (piano), Debbie Johnson (cello) and Sonya Szabo-Reynolds (piano). (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free but donations are accepted
More info: 937-297-0463 or daytonmusicclub.org
9. After Dark: Space and Spirits
When: Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m.
Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Details: The Air Force Museum Foundation presents this event. Look inside the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer with two NASA shuttle astronauts. There will be space trivia and a Moonwalk competition. Grab a Signature Space Cocktail and explore the museum’s collection, especially the open/look-in aircraft opportunities in the Space Gallery. Plus, see artifacts from the Museum collection, including an original Apollo 14 test suit. There will also be food and a cash bar.
Cost: $40
More info: 937-751-1551 or www.afmuseum.com
10. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party
When: May 6-7; 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
Details: The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster, light up the floor in monster truck competitions and battles.
Cost: Ticket prices start at $10
More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com
