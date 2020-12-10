Downtown Dayton’s Table 33 launches new dine-at-home 3-course meal options

The website’s visitors can navigate through course options for a prix fixe three-course meal. Meals can be prepared hot and ready to eat, or with cooking instructions to prepare at home. Gluten-free options are available upon request. All orders must be made by noon the day of pickup or delivery, and supplies are limited.

Chef Nate Vance, who started working at Table 33 in January 2020, said he has designed a “simple and classic” menu that will change every two weeks.

Currently among the entrée options are Roasted Airline Chicken, prepared with under-the-skin cornbread, caramelized shallot stuffing, and thyme jus; and Trout Amandine, consisting of seared skin-on trout, lemon brown butter and toasted almonds — a nod to former Dayton-area French-themed restaurants and a dish he made often during his time working in the kitchen of the former Rue Dumaine in Washington Twp.

Diners can also add special items from Table 33 favorites to their order as well as cocktails and wine.

Prices range from $50 for a three-course dinner for two to $200 for dinner for eight.

Table 33 has made dining during the pandemic easier with new take-home options. Table Takeout, a new website that the downtown Dayton restaurant launched this week, is a streamlined way to order food that is hot and ready to eat, or is assembled and ready to cook and eat at home. MARK FISHER/STAFF

The restaurant has created packaging designed to ensure its food travels well, the Table 33 owner said. Orders can be picked up at the restaurant, at 130 W. Second St., between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. For an additional $10, a Table 33 employee will make the delivery within 15 miles of downtown between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Table 33 recently changed its hours. The restaurant is open Tuesday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. They will have the doors open during pick-up hours.

Since the pandemic began Carroll estimates there has been a 75 to 80 percent decrease in “in-house traffic” at the restaurant. Despite that loss of business, he has kept his 20 full- and part-time staff employed.

“This is another way we are trying to meet the needs of the community while this time is tough and also do whatever it takes to keep moving forward as a business,” Carroll said. “If I can go the to the site and order food that is good for my body, tastes great, and I know that I’m keeping people directly and indirectly employed in my community, I don’t know why you wouldn’t do it.”