Flour, sugar, Cheez-its! Celebrate the 100th birthday of the Dayton born cracker with a special-edition cake

The cake is balanced to salty-sweet perfection with swirls of caramel throughout, hints of strawberry in the icing, and chocolate-covered Cheez-It crackers on top.

To celebrate the birthday of the Cheez-It cracker - invented in Dayton 100 years ago - a limited edition Cheez-Itennial cake has been created by chef Stephanie Izard for the occasion. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Starting today, Monday, May 17, the cake is available nationwide on Goldbelly, an online food marketplace, through May 20.

A limited supply will be released each day and available on a first come-first-serve basis. The cake serves 8 - 10 people and costs $49 (including shipping).

The cracker — square in shape and orange in color — was invented by Dayton’s Green & Green Company in 1921.

Through the decades, the Green & Green Cheez-It brand changed hands numerous times until it was purchased by The Kellogg Company in 2001.