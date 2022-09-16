Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe

You lose sight you are at Austin Landing — it could be a space and a patio in another town. The colorful umbrellas and florals mask the location. A nearby water feature just outside the gate provides a calming gargle.

When it comes to food and making the most of the outdoors, the brunch at elé Bistro is where it’s at. Happening Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. it offers one of the best brunch menus in town.

The menu itself is a bounty of delicious riches.

There’s the bacon and fig jam sandwich ($13), featuring applewood-smoked bacon, fig jam, brie cheese, arugula and one egg any style on a toasted baguette served with homestyle potatoes. Equally delicious are the breakfast enchiladas ($15) featuring two corn tortillas filled with chorizo, black beans, corn, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and ancho sour cream served with housemade salsa and homestyle potatoes. And then there’s the loaded shrimp and grits bowl ($16), which elé is well known for, featuring a pile of cheesy grits loaded with buffalo shrimp, fried green tomatoes, spinach, bacon, hollandaise, red pepper and basil purées, topped with a sunny-side egg. It’s absolutely delicious if you’ve never had it before.

And don’t get us started on the brunch flatbread ($15) with sausage, bacon, spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, brie and mozzarella cheese baked on naan bread, topped with hollandaise and a sunny-side egg.

But then there’s the smoked salmon benedict ($14, there’s also a veggie version for the same price) containing two perfect poached eggs on a buttermilk biscuit with housemade smoked salmon spread, arugula, red onion, hollandaise, fried capers and chives served with homestyle potatoes.

Gah! We forgot about that hakuna frittata ($14) with egg whites baked with corn, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, brussel sprouts, leeks, herbs and goat cheese, topped with balsamic reduction and served with a side salad. There’s also the avocado toast ($12) served on two slices of seeded multigrain bread with avocado spread, garlic herb cheese, jammy seven-minute egg, cherry tomatoes, radish, balsamic reduction and crispy fried leeks.

If those menu items haven’t sold you on brunch there’s a chopped salad ($14), veggie burger ($14), biscuits and chorizo gravy ($13), breakfast poutine ($14), breakfast sliders ($14), omelette of the day ($14), French toast of the day ($14) and more.

And you know what makes a great brunch even better? Fresh air in a relaxing setting. elé has one of the best spaces at Austin Landing to settle in with the cars and parking lot surrounding it that are largely obscured unlike other patios.

For those looking for bubbles to celebrate it has a mimosas from around the world ($30) option featuring bubbles from three different places poured with orange juice or peach, mango, strawberry or raspberry Bellinis ($8) in addition to other cocktails. And that’s just brunch. Lunches and dinners are equally delicious.

To make the most out of the patio invite friends in the evening and order a charcuterie board ($27) served with a selection of five cheeses and four assorted charcuterie served with fresh fruit, pickled vegetables, marcona almonds, honey, roasted garlic, whole grain mustard, dijon mustard, grape butter and toast points. Order a glass of wine from their expansive list and make a plan to welcome in that crisp beautiful fall weather.

HOW TO GO

What: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar

Where: 3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 11a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Happy hour: Weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with discounts on select cocktails and small plates as well as house wines and flights. Wine Down Wednesday: Half off select bottles of wine every Wednesday.

More information: 937-384-2253 or www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro