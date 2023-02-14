Season of Lent: Where to find a delicious fish fry

Lenten season on the liturgical calendar also marks the appearance of fish fries across our region.
Lent, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 and ending Thursday, April 6, is a time of reflection where many will give up something they love and, in exchange, can sink their teeth into a crispy tradition many of us look forward to.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
It’s the season of Lent and, simultaneously, it’s the season of golden delicious fish fries. These massive food events follow a simple and timeless recipe — a piece of fish soaked in an egg and milk bath followed by a corn meal, flour or bread crumb coat that is fried in a hot tub of oil.
Sue Graham, head of the welcome and hospitality committee for Ascension Catholic Parish in Kettering, is heading up the church’s fish fry on Friday, Feb. 24.
“It is not necessarily a fundraiser but what we like to call a ‘friend’-raiser,” said Graham. “(It’s) a chance to come together and socialize with our fellow parishioners. The Hecht family comes in and fries the fish for us. We have used them each year. Our former pastor, Chris Worland, is from the Hecht family so it was a natural place to start. It is a family event for them. They do a wonderful job and the fish is delicious. People know the name and come because of that.”
The meal will include fish, fries, cole slaw, and condiments. Grahman says they have added grilled cheese sandwiches for kids and anyone who is not a fish fan as well as homemade desserts provided by cooks in the parish.
The Hecht family’s involvement in local fish fries dates back to the 1950s when Ted Hecht’s father, Bob, who passed away in 1999, started tinkering with recipes for frying fish for Knights of Columbus Council 3730. He came upon a simple recipe that worked and eventually agreed to volunteer — along with his many family and friends — cooking for Catholic parishes south of Dayton. His work continues through his kids. Ted and other family members donate their time to organize and cook for more than a half dozen fish fries locally, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Catholic parishes over the years.
A solid fish fry like the ones the Hecht family helps with is unquestionably one of the best dining deals to be found in the early part of each year. Most typically cost around $20 per person for an all-you-can-eat extravaganza of deep-fried walleye, haddock, sole, perch and cod depending on the menu.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
And don’t get us started on the sides. Fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, green beans, hush puppies and desserts are just some of the accompanying options that can compete with the main course for attention. As an added bonus, there’s usually games of chance and the satisfying feeling that comes with knowing your money goes to benefit a good cause in the community.
The following list are some of the best opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the next few months that have been announced. If your school, church, VFW Hall or other nonprofit organization (sorry, no restaurants or taverns) hosts a fish fry, we want to know about it. Send a message to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com and we will try to include it in future coverage.
Please note: Details and pricing are subject to change. Many of these events are limited to those 21 and older as well. It is recommended you call first for complete details.
Feb. 17: Polish Club Fish Fry
1470 Valley St., Dayton
937-222-8092, 6-10 p.m., $15 in advance, $17 at the door
Feb. 18: Roadwarriors Annual Fish Fry
Amvets Post 99, 1123 S. Brown School Rd., Vandalia
937-416-2265, 6-11 p.m., $13 in advance
Feb. 24: Ascension Church Fish Fry
2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-253-5171, 6-8 p.m., $15 presale, $18 at the door, carryout is available from 5-6 p.m. in the school cafeteria with a $12 presale ticket
Feb. 24, March 31: Church of the Transfiguration
972 S. Miami St., West Milton
937-698-4520, 6-9 p.m., $15, $8 children 4-12, free for children 3 and younger
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sacred Heart New Carlisle
209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
937-845-3121, 5-7 p.m.
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Fish Fry-Days at St. John the Evangelist West Chester
9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester
www.stjohnwc.org, 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Antioch Shrine Fish Fries
107 E. First St., Dayton
937-461-4740, 6-9 p.m., $15 for a single plate, $1 draft beer, carry-out meals available for $12
Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Knights of Columbus Council 624 Springfield
2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield
937-323-9663, Starts at 6 p.m., $14 per person or $50 for four
February 25: St. Anthony’s Fish Fry
St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton
https://stanthonydayton.org, 6-11 p.m., $20 ticket includes three beverage tickets
Feb. 25: Holy Trinity Church Fish Fry
Trinity Center, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton
937-228-1223, 6:30-11 p.m., $17 for presale tickets, $22 at the door
March 3: St. Brigid Parish
312 Fairground Rd., Xenia
937-372-3193, 6-11 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door
March 3, April 14: Eintracht Singing Society Fish Fry Friday
2707 Troy St., Dayton
https://daytoneintracht.org, 6-8 p.m., $15
March 3, 10, 17: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary; K of C Council 3698 Fish Fry
407 E. Main St., Eaton
937-456-3395, 5-7 p.m., $12 per fish dinner
March 10: Carroll High School – St. Pat’s Irish Fish Fry
4524 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-253-8188, 6 p.m.-midnight, $20 in advance, $25 at the door
March 10: Church of the Incarnation
55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville
937-433-1051, 5:30 p.m.–midnight, $20 in advance, $25 at the door
March 18: Chaminade Julienne Fish Fry
505 S. Ludlow St., Dayton
937-461-3740, 6-11 p.m., $22 in advance, $27 at the door
About the Author