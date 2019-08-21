X

Starbucks launches Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever

Starbucks has launched its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever on Aug. 25, 2020. CONTRIBUTED
Restaurants & Dining | Updated 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

It may not be fall yet, but one of the signature drinks of fall is back.

Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, is back on the menu across the United States and Canada, Business Insider reports. This marks the earliest release of the coffee to date on Aug. 25. Last year, the drink was released on Aug. 27.

Starbucks’ famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, is being released today, Aug. 25, across the United States and Canada. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM STARBUCKS
Before 2018, the chain launched the PSL the Tuesday after Labor Day. For the last two years, Starbucks has begun serving the Pumpkin Spice Latte the Tuesday before Labor Day. This year, it’s two Tuesdays before Labor Day, according to Business Insider.

The PSL, as it’s often referred to, has been a popular item on Starbucks’ menu for 17 years.

Starbucks has brought back its Pumpkin Cold Brew launched in 2019. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY STARBUCKS
Other seasonal items released today include:

  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, an iced drink launched last year that is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.
  • Salted Caramel Mocha and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino
  • Pumpkin bakery items including a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin bread and pumpkin scone
  • Available in grocery stores and online: New Starbucks maple pecan flavored K-Cup packs and ground coffee and Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha flavored creamer.

Starbucks is not the first business to bring out the pumpkin during the summer. Dunkin’ rolled out its line of pumpkin flavors on Aug. 19. This year, Dunkin’ added its own PSL for the first time, which is available hot or cold. Maple and pumpkin-flavored sweet treats are also new on the menu.

