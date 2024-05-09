The giant patios list is back: Here’s our guide to dining and drinking outdoors in the Dayton region

Diners and bar patrons across the country have been very clear that when the weather is right, an inviting outdoor space is sought — and restaurants are increasingly looking to oblige with a majority of restaurant owners surveyed by the National Restaurant Association saying they are looking to devote more resources to outdoor dining.
Locally, a crown jewel in outdoor dining has come online with the Foundry rooftop at the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton. The restaurant on the top of the AC Hotel has a wood-fired kitchen that embraces the flame and a patio that embraces Dayton’s skyline. It has been a welcome elevated addition and one with the best views of downtown.
The options in downtown continue to increase, just as other cities surrounding Dayton have seen. Centerville, Troy and Springboro have also seen some terrific additions offering dining al fresco.
When you are in search of outdoor dining there’s nothing better than having a list handy to offer inspiration. Here’s a look at some fantastic patio stops throughout our region that are worth seeking out to soak up some sumptuous summer vibes and fresh air. As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and other details before you go.
Downtown Dayton
2nd Street Market: 600 E. Second St., Dayton; 937-228-2088, metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market
AC Lounge: 124 Madison St., Dayton; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dayac-ac-hotel-dayton/dining
Bar Granada: 5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton; (937) 221-8310. bardayton.com
Brixx Ice Company: 500 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 222-2257, brixxicecompany.com
Canal Street Arcade & Deli: 308 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 220-9333, canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com
Dayton Beer Company: 41 Madison St., Dayton, (937) 228-2337, thedaytonbeerco.com
Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine: 217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton; (937) 985-9420; gulzarsindiancuisine.com
Little Fish Brewing Company: 116 Webster St., Dayton; (937) 949-3055, littlefishbrewing.com
Local Cantina: 503 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 999-4230, localcantina.com
Moeller Brew Barn: 416 E. First St., Dayton, (937) 813-8237, moellerbrewbarn.com
Mudlick Tap House: 135 E. Second St., Dayton; (937) 895-4066 mudlicktaphouse.com
Table 33: 130 W. Second St., Dayton; (937) 999-3070, .table33dayton.com
The Foundry Dayton: 124 Madison St., Dayton; (937) 965-7520, thefoundryrooftop.com
The Oregon District
Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room: 122 Van Buren St., Dayton; (937) 250-1837, belleofdayton.com/vanburen
Blind Bob’s: 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 938-6405, blindbobs.com
Corner Kitchen: 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 938-5244, cornerkitchendayton.com
The Dublin Pub: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 224-7822, dubpub.com
Lily’s Bistro: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 723-7637, lilysdayton.com
Oregon Express: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 223-9205, new.oregonexpressdayton.com
Salar Restaurant & Lounge: 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 203-3999; salarrestaurant.com
Thai 9: 11 Brown St., Dayton; (937) 222-3227, thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html
Troll Pub: 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 723-7709, trollpub.com/dayton
Trolley Stop: 530 W. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 461-1101, trolleystopdayton.com
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar: 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 496-5268, wheatpennydayton.com
Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton; (937) 424 3870, yellowcabtavern.com
Regional patio destinations
1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q: 10612 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville; (513) 897-1572, 1572roadhousebarbq.com
Agave & Rye: 2 N. Market St., Troy; (937) 741-8226; 11 N. Main St., Centerville; (937) 936-3742, agaveandrye.com
Archer’s Tavern: 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville; (937) 401-1015, archerstavern.com
Bargo’s: 588 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 999-1347, facebook.com/BargosGrillTap
Bennett’s Publical: 67 S. Main St., Miamisburg; (937) 866-4200, bennettspublical.com
Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro: 19 N. Main St., Miamisburg; (937) 859-7677, bullwinklestophatbistro.com
Carillon Brewing Company: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton; (937) 910-0722 daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co
Caroline on the Square: 5 S Market St., Troy; (937) 552-7676, thecarolineonthesquare.com
Carver’s Steaks & Chops: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 433-7099, carversdayton.com
Chiapas Mexican Grill: 2733 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine; (937) 952-6005, moraine.chiapasohio.com
Chiapas Mexican Grill: 298 N. Main St., Centerville; (937) 949-3390, chiapasmexicangrilloh.com
Coco’s Bistro: 250 Warren St., Dayton; (937) 228-2626, 228coco.com
Coldwater Cafe: 19 E. Main St., Tipp City; (937) 667-0007, coldwater-cafe.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant: 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville; (937) 900-9463, chwinery.com/locations/ohio/centerville-oh
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.: 760 N. Main St., Springboro; (937) 790-3450, crookedhandle.com
Double 18 Lounge: 1818 Brown St., above Timothy’s Bar; (937) 222-7666, timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu
El Meson: 903 E Dixie Drive, Dayton; (937) 859-8229, lmeson.net
Elsa’s Corner Cantina: 6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza; (937) 310-1373, elsas.net
Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill: 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering; (937) 294-9210, elsas.net
Eudora Brewing Company: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering; (937) 723-6863, eudorabrewing.com
Fifth Street Brewpub: 1600 E. 5th St., Dayton; (937) 443-0919, fifthstreetbrewpub.com
Geez Grill and Pub: 6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville; (937) 439-0001, geezgrillandpub.com
Golden Lamb: 27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon; (513) 932-5065, goldenlamb.com
Hairless Hare Brewery: 738 W. National Road, Vandalia; (937) 387-6476; hairlessharebrewery.com
Hammel House Restaurant and B&B: 121 S. Main St., Waynesville; (513) 855-4044; hammelhouse.com
Haren’s Market: 2 E. Main St., Troy; (937) 335-1399, harensmarket.com
Hidden Valley Orchards: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; (513) 932-1869, hiddenvalleyorchards.com
Heather’s Coffee & Cafe: 505 S. Main St., Springboro; (937) 550-9511, heatherscafe.com
Jimmie’s Ladder 11: 11936 Brown St., Dayton; (937) 424-1784, jladder11.com
La Catrina: 845 W. Market St., Troy; (937) 703-9041, acatrinatroy.com
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant: 836 W. Main St., Troy; (937) 335-6800, lafiestatroyoh.com
The Last Queen: 210 E. Main St., Enon; (937) 340-6032, lastqueenpub.com
Latin Arepas Cafe: 85 W. Central Ave., Springboro; (937) 806-3066, latinarepas.com
Little York Tavern & Pizza: 4120 Little York Road, Vandalia; (937) 890-6700, littleyorktavern.net
Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina: 219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg; (937) 866-2739, luckystarbrewery.com
Manna Uptown: 61 W. Franklin St., Dayton; (937) 972-1215, mannauptown.com
Mills Park Hotel: 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 319-0400, millsparkhotel.com
Moeller Brew Barn: 214 W. Main St., Troy; (937) 552-9430, moellerbrewbarn.com
Mother Stewart’s Brewing: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield; (937) 717-0618, motherstewartsbrewing.com
Mr. Boro’s Tavern: 495 N. Main St., Springboro; (937) 806-3105, mrborostavern.com
Nick’s Restaurant: 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia; (937) 372-3202, gotonicks.com
Old Scratch Pizza: 812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton; (937) 331-5357; 440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 886-4513; 2450 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek; (937) 956-6025; 19 E. Race St., Troy
(937) 552-7283, oldscratchpizza.com
On Par Entertainment: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek; (937) 705-6024, onparbar.com
Peach’s Grill: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-4850, peachsgrill.com
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill: 8268 N. Main St., Clayton; (937) 890-0300, rayswinespiritsgrill.com
Rip Rap Roadhouse: 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton; (937) 236-4329, ripraproadhouse.com
Ron’s Pizza: 1 S. Main St., Miamisburg: (937) 866-4321, ronspizza.com
Sea Jax Tavern: 5900 Bigger Road, Kettering; (937) 439-1664, seajaxdayton.com
Sky Asian Cuisine: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering; (937) 949-9883, skyasiancuisine.com
Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant: 439 N. Elm St., Troy; (937) 335-3837, smithsboathouse.com
South Park Tavern: 1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 813-7491, southparktavern.com
Stella Bleu Bistro: 20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; (937) 717-0478, stellableubistro.com
Stone House Tavern: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville; (513) 855-4203, shtavern.com
Submarine House: 930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering; (937) 813-4189, submarinehouse.com
Sunrise Cafe: 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-7211, sunrisecafe.net
Sunset Patio Bar at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway: 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton; (844) 225-7057, hollywooddaytonraceway.com
Thai Kitchen: 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 436-5079, thaikitchencenterville.com
TJ Chumps: 1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn; (937) 318-1250; 12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg; (937) 859-4000; 559 S. Main Street, Englewood; (937) 836-4300; 7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights; (937) 610-3900, tjchumps.com
W. Social Tap & Table: 1100 W. Third St., Dayton; (937) 522-0758, westsocialtapandtable.com
The Wandering Griffin: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 956-5216, wanderinggriffin.com
The Winds: 215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-1144, windscafe.com
Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery: 25 Wright Station Way, Springboro; (937) 222-7003, warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery
Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery: 6602 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights; (937) 222-7003, https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery
Ye Olde Trail Tavern: 228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-7448, oldetrailtavern.com
Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room: 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 319-6024, yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room
Young’s Jersey Dairy: 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs; (937) 325-0629, youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store
Austin Landing
BJ’s Restaurant: 10563 Innovation Drive, Dayton; (937) 859-6000, bjsrestaurants.com/locations/oh/dayton
Chuy’s: 10445 Innovation Drive, Dayton; (937) 247-5450, chuys.com
ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar: 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg; (937) 384-2253, elecakeco.com/category/bistro
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: 3500 Rigby Road, Dayton; (937) 865-9355, miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com
The Greene Town Center
bd’s Mongolian Grill: 4488 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 427-1900, gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh
Brio Tuscan Grille: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 429-7792, brioitalian.com/the_greene.html
Club Oceano: 4429 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 988-0909, cluboceanoseafood.com
Condado Tacos: 4482 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 431-1242, condadotacos.com
Fleming’s: 4432 Walnut St., Dayton; (937) 320-9548, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton
Mode X Tequila Bistro: 4492 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 988-0371, modextequilabistro.com
Pasha Grill: 72 Plum St., Dayton; (937) 429-9000; pashagrill.com
The Pub: 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek; (937) 320-1199; experiencethepub.com/beavercreek
Taste of Belgium: 10 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek; (513) 396-5800; authenticwaffle.com
Did we miss you? If you know of other great patios that didn’t make this list, send a message to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with complete information and we will work to feature them in future coverage.
