TODAY: Skyline Chili goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Skyline offers its classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-ways with shamrock green pasta. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Skyline offers its classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-ways with shamrock green pasta. CONTRIBUTED

Restaurants & Dining
By , Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

Green pasta is on the menu today at Skyline Chili as the Green Way tradition returns in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

For the 11th consecutive year, Skyline offers its classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-ways with shamrock green pasta.

You can find these traditional Ways at all participating Skyline locations. They are also available for dine-in and carryout.

For more information, visit skylinechili.com.

ExploreST. PATRICK’S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area
About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

