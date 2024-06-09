Where to find a local farmers market almost every day of the week

June marks the beginning of summer and the start of Ohio’s most bountiful season for fresh grown fruits and vegetables.
Across the country, June is also National Fruit and Vegetable Month, a time that exists to serve as a reminder that you should be eating a rainbow of fresh greens, vegetables, beans, berries and fruit every day to be your best healthiest self.
More fun than exploring the produce aisle at the grocery store is to find a local farmers market and not only support local but see what’s being unearthed at local farms.
High in fiber, low in calories, rich in vitamins and minerals, convenient, colorful and delicious, this month exists to try and encourage people to increase their daily intake of fresh fruit and veggies. And according to the Centers for Disease Control that’s approximately 9 in 10 U.S. adults that need to eat more fruits and vegetables with just 10% meeting the recommended amount of at least 1.5–2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2–3 cup-equivalents of vegetables daily.
According to the Ohio Farm Bureau here are the fresh fruits and vegetables Ohioans can plan on moving into the menu rotation in June: Asparagus, beets, black raspberries, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, cherries, cilantro, collards, endive and escarole, gooseberries, green onions, kale, leafy lettuce, mustard greens, parsley, peas, radishes, red raspberries, rhubarb, snap beans, spinach, squash (zucchini and summer), strawberries and turnip greens.
Here is a look at the local farmers markets with fresh options, organized by day of the week. There’s always the local grocery, but sometimes it’s fun to make eating and cooking an adventure and exploring the world of food while supporting your local community.
TUESDAYS
West Carrollton Farmers’ Market
833 E. Central Avenue, West Carrollton
Through October
3-6:30 p.m.
Xenia Towne Square Farmers’ Market
Xenia Towne Square, Xenia
Through October
2–6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Unity Park at North Main Main St., Mechanicsburg
Through September 5
4–6:30 p.m.
Dayton VA Farmers’ Market
Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton
Through September
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
WEDNESDAYS
Downtown Miamisburg Farmers’ Market
Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
Through October
3–7 p.m.
Fairborn Farmers’ Market
Corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue, Fairborn
Through October 30
10 a.m.–2 p.m. - open on the last Wednesday of the month from 3–7 p.m. with food trucks
Trotwood Farmers’ Market
5200 Salem Ave., Trotwood
Through September 25
3–7 p.m.
THURSDAYS
Centerville Farmers’ Market
892 S. Main St., Centerville
Through October
3–7 p.m.
Lebanon Farmers’ Market
Corner of Main and Sycamore streets, Lebanon
Through October
3–7 p.m.
Piqua Community Farmers’ Market
116 W. High St., Piqua, Ohio
Through Sept. 263–6 p.m.
FRIDAYS
2nd Street Market
600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Year round. Outdoor market through October
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
St. Paris Farmers’ Market
135 W. Main St., St. Paris
Through October 113–6 p.m.
SATURDAYS
2nd Street Market
600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Year round. Outdoor market through October
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Beavercreek Farmers’ Market
4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek
Through October
8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Greenville Farmers’ Market
Main and Broadway streets, Greenville
Through Oct. 12
9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Farmers’ Market at the Heights
Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Through October 26
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Franklin Farmer Market
1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin
Through September 14
9 a.m. –1 p.m.
This Old Farmer’s Market in Beavercreek
3930 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Through October
Noon–3 p.m.
New Carlisle Farmers’ Market
113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle
Through September 28
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oakwood Farmers’ Market
22 Orchard Dr., Oakwood
Through October
9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Shiloh Farmers’ Market
5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton,
Through October 19
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Springfield Farmers’ Market
North Market Place, 117 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Through the end of September
9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.Indoor market runs January through March at Mother Stewarts Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
Downtown Troy Farmers’ Market
S. Cherry and Main streets, Troy
Through end of September
9 a.m.–Noon
Yellow Springs Farmers’ Market
100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, Ohio
Through September
7 a.m.–Noon, except the second Saturdays in June and October when it moves to Sunday at 9-11 a.m.
Xenia Farmers’ Market
E. Main, N. Detroit and Greene streets
Through early September
9 a.m.- Noon
SUNDAYS
2nd Street Market
600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Year round. Outdoor market through October
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
