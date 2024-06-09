Where to find a local farmers market almost every day of the week

More fun than exploring the produce aisle at the grocery store is to find a local farmers market and not only support local but see what’s being unearthed at local farms.

High in fiber, low in calories, rich in vitamins and minerals, convenient, colorful and delicious, this month exists to try and encourage people to increase their daily intake of fresh fruit and veggies. And according to the Centers for Disease Control that’s approximately 9 in 10 U.S. adults that need to eat more fruits and vegetables with just 10% meeting the recommended amount of at least 1.5–2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2–3 cup-equivalents of vegetables daily.

According to the Ohio Farm Bureau here are the fresh fruits and vegetables Ohioans can plan on moving into the menu rotation in June: Asparagus, beets, black raspberries, blueberries, broccoli, cabbage, cherries, cilantro, collards, endive and escarole, gooseberries, green onions, kale, leafy lettuce, mustard greens, parsley, peas, radishes, red raspberries, rhubarb, snap beans, spinach, squash (zucchini and summer), strawberries and turnip greens.

Here is a look at the local farmers markets with fresh options, organized by day of the week. There’s always the local grocery, but sometimes it’s fun to make eating and cooking an adventure and exploring the world of food while supporting your local community.

TUESDAYS

West Carrollton Farmers’ Market

833 E. Central Avenue, West Carrollton

Through October

3-6:30 p.m.

Xenia Towne Square Farmers’ Market

Xenia Towne Square, Xenia

Through October

2–6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Unity Park at North Main Main St., Mechanicsburg

Through September 5

4–6:30 p.m.

Dayton VA Farmers’ Market

Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton

Through September

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

WEDNESDAYS

Downtown Miamisburg Farmers’ Market

Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

Through October

3–7 p.m.

Fairborn Farmers’ Market

Corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue, Fairborn

Through October 30

10 a.m.–2 p.m. - open on the last Wednesday of the month from 3–7 p.m. with food trucks

Trotwood Farmers’ Market

5200 Salem Ave., Trotwood

Through September 25

3–7 p.m.

THURSDAYS

Centerville Farmers’ Market

892 S. Main St., Centerville

Through October

3–7 p.m.

Lebanon Farmers’ Market

Corner of Main and Sycamore streets, Lebanon

Through October

3–7 p.m.

Piqua Community Farmers’ Market

116 W. High St., Piqua, Ohio

Through Sept. 263–6 p.m.

FRIDAYS

2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Year round. Outdoor market through October

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers’ Market

135 W. Main St., St. Paris

Through October 113–6 p.m.

SATURDAYS

2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Year round. Outdoor market through October

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Beavercreek Farmers’ Market

4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek

Through October

8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Greenville Farmers’ Market

Main and Broadway streets, Greenville

Through Oct. 12

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Farmers’ Market at the Heights

Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Through October 26

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Franklin Farmer Market

1 Benjamin Franklin Way, Franklin

Through September 14

9 a.m. –1 p.m.

This Old Farmer’s Market in Beavercreek

3930 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Through October

Noon–3 p.m.

New Carlisle Farmers’ Market

113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle

Through September 28

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Oakwood Farmers’ Market

22 Orchard Dr., Oakwood

Through October

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Shiloh Farmers’ Market

5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton,

Through October 19

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Springfield Farmers’ Market

North Market Place, 117 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Through the end of September

9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.Indoor market runs January through March at Mother Stewarts Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Downtown Troy Farmers’ Market

S. Cherry and Main streets, Troy

Through end of September

9 a.m.–Noon

Yellow Springs Farmers’ Market

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, Ohio

Through September

7 a.m.–Noon, except the second Saturdays in June and October when it moves to Sunday at 9-11 a.m.

Xenia Farmers’ Market

E. Main, N. Detroit and Greene streets

Through early September

9 a.m.- Noon

SUNDAYS

2nd Street Market

600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Year round. Outdoor market through October

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

