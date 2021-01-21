WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK: Sneak peek at some of the menus for 3-course meal deals

For more than a decade, the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Winter Restaurant Week has been an opportunity to support local restaurants while enjoying the chance to sample three-course special menus and dishes at an affordable price.
This year, 27 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion, which runs Jan. 24-31. Most of the special three-course meals cost $20.21; a few are $25.21 or $30.21.
Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, says most of the participating restaurants will be offering curbside pickup. For dine-in customers, policies regarding proper distancing, capacity restrictions and mask mandates will be followed. Zahora recommends calling in advance for both reservations and any specific questions that customers may have.
The Restaurant Week promotion “has a huge impact on restaurants,” especially during January, which is traditionally a slow month even without a
pandemic, Zahora said.
“Now is more important than ever to show up and support,” she said. “People love this event, and this year our restaurants need their customers more than ever. The restaurants are creating some delicious meals for this event.”
Here’s a look at a handful of menus that caught our eye. For a complete list and more details, visit dineoutdayton.com.
Chappys Social House
7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp.
(937) 439-9200
Three-course dinner for $20.21
First course: Cup of soup or house salad
Second course: Stout-braised beef short ribs served over horseradish mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Third course: Chappy’s chocolate Texas sheet cake
Two dinners for $30.21
First course (each person chooses one): Cup of soup or house salad
Second course (each person chooses one): 1/3 slab of slow-smoked BBQ ribs, pork chop (7 oz.) beer-brined or two grilled beer-battered chicken tenders, sirloin steak (5 oz.), bourbon glazed salmon (5 oz.), beer battered cod (5 oz.), or grilled or blackened mahi mahi (5 oz.), two pieces white or dark fried chicken or a chicken breast smothered, grilled, blackened or BBQ with the choice of one side.
Third course: Chappy’s chocolate Texas sheet cake
elé Bistro & Wine Bar
3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg
(937) 384-2253
First course: Fried white cheddar cheese curds tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with house raspberry jalapeno jam or winter wonder salad with roasted zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus, cucumbers, tomato, spinach and orzo, topped with warm feta and pine nut in a roasted garlic golden balsamic vinaigrette.
Second course: Pecan-crusted walleye over rosemary sweet-potato mash with honey butter and haricot verts or pan-seared New York strip au poivre over smoked mash with bacon, white cheddar and crispy Brussels sprouts.
Third course: Winter berry white chocolate cheesecake or sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream.
Note: Cost is $30.21 per person. On Saturday, elé has brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carryout available.
The Florentine
21 W. Market St., Germantown
(937) 855-7759
First course: Shrimp cocktail, three large shrimp served with a house-made cocktail sauce
Second course (choose one): All meals come with a house salad and choice of dressing
Meatloaf dinner $20.21: House-ground blend of meat and spices topped with sweet tomato sauce served with Brussels sprouts sautéed with bacon and peppers
Chicken Florentine $20.21: Stuffed chicken breast with garlic, spinach and provolone cheese, topped with tomato mornay sauce, served with Brussels sprouts sautéed with bacon and peppers
Pan-roasted orange roughy $25.21: Sautéed or beer-battered and deep-fried, served with seasoned French fries
Baked ziti $25.21: Ziti pasta with a tomato-based sauce, served with house-made garlic bread
Ribs $30.21: Seasoned with secret dry rub then smoked and topped with house BBQ sauce, served with seasoned French fries
Ribeye $30.21: Topped with compound butter and served with house-made au gratin potatoes
Third course: Three-layer chocolate cake or house-made apple cheesecake pie, add ice cream for $1.50
Note: Reservations requested, but not required; dine-in and carryout available. A drink special will be available for $11.21 called the Florentine Peach, a vodka and bourbon based cocktail.
Credit: Amelia Robinson
Watermark
20 S. First St., Miamisburg
(937) 802-0891
First course: Crispy ginger-and-pork egg roll with sauce for dipping or mixed green salad, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons with herb and buttermilk ranch, or lobster croquettes with saffron aioli, or a cup of creamy mushroom bisque
Entrée: Risotto with scallops, $30.21; Coq Au Vin, $30.21 or veggie Wellington, $25.21, a house-made vegetarian “meatloaf” (with black beans, whole grains, vegetables) wrapped in rosemary, mushrooms and puff pastry, topped with brandy cream sauce; with garlic mashed potatoes and buttered French green beans
Dessert: Pomegranate Napoleon, a puff pastry layered with butter-rum pastry cream and pomegranate purée, dusted with powdered sugar, or a bittersweet chocolate and espresso torte on a chocolate graham-cracker crust
Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
(937) 496-5268
Four courses for $30.21
First course: Arancini Fontina-filled risotto balls with a roasted pepper smear
Second course: Juniper cold-cured salmon, pickled shrimp and Lidia’s spicy calamari, or warm root-vegetable salad with harissa vinaigrette
Main course: Branzino with olives, capers and lemon; or Liz’s handmade gnudi with shaved speck, Gorgonzola and cream; or Liz’s sweet potato gnudi with lemony Cavolo Nero, sage leaves and Pecorino Romano cheese; or slow-cooked lamb shank tagine with butternut squash, spinach and couscous.
Dessert: Cranberry and orange vanilla buckle, or maple caramel custard with malted chocolate truffle bottom, or ginger pear Riesling cranita
How to go
What: Winter Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 24-31
Where: Various locations
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.21-$30.21
More info: (937) 461-MVRA or dineoutdayton.com
2021 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
Please note — calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit dineoutdayton.com.
Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511
Buckhorn Tavern, 8800 Meeker Road, Butler Twp., (937) 890-3261
Bunkers Bar and Grill, 893 East National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099
Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, Centerville, (937) 439-9200
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661
Christopher’s Restaurant, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, (937) 299-0089
Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626
Dewberry 1850, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd,, Dayton, (937) 223-1000
El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton, (937) 859-8229
ele Bistro and Wine Bar, 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg, (937) 384-2253
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, (937) 534-0494
Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759
Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892
Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750
Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000
Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Huber Heights, (937) 236-4329
Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100
Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837
The Dock, 250 W. Main St., Enon, (937) 864-5011
The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, (937) 224-7822
Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 461-1101
Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, (937) 802-0891
Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, (937) 496-5268