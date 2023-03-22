Yellow Cab Tavern hosts first-ever Dayton Pizza Fest

Yellow Cab Tavern will host the first-ever Dayton Pizza Fest on Saturday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This free inaugural event is part of the 10-year anniversary of the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies.
The list of vendors serving pizza, pizza themed dishes and more includes:
The Pizza Bandit
Kung Fu BBQ
Blind Dogs
I Heart Ice Cream
Freda’s Food Truck
ILLYS Fire Pizza
Wheel Fresh Pizza
Ma Dukes Street Food
Crusin Cusine
Cray Cray Cajun
Freakin’ Rican
Cupzilla Korean bbq
The Forking Pierogi
Spin City Cotton Candy
The beer garden patio and covered party tent at Yellow Cab Tavern will be open for everyone. For more information about the Yellow Cab’s 2023 food truck festival series, visit yellowcabfoodtrucks.com.
Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, visit Facebook.
