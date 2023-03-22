BreakingNews
New restaurant coming this spring to the Oregon District
X

Yellow Cab Tavern hosts first-ever Dayton Pizza Fest

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Restaurants & Dining
By
12 minutes ago

Yellow Cab Tavern will host the first-ever Dayton Pizza Fest on Saturday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This free inaugural event is part of the 10-year anniversary of the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies.

The list of vendors serving pizza, pizza themed dishes and more includes:

The Pizza Bandit

Kung Fu BBQ

Blind Dogs

I Heart Ice Cream

ExploreEASTER MEALS: Tasty options for brunch or dinner around the Dayton region

Freda’s Food Truck

ILLYS Fire Pizza

Wheel Fresh Pizza

Ma Dukes Street Food

Crusin Cusine

Cray Cray Cajun

Freakin’ Rican

Cupzilla Korean bbq

The Forking Pierogi

Spin City Cotton Candy

ExploreANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Wright State’s funny, sexy ‘On the Town’

The beer garden patio and covered party tent at Yellow Cab Tavern will be open for everyone. For more information about the Yellow Cab’s 2023 food truck festival series, visit yellowcabfoodtrucks.com.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, visit Facebook.

In Other News
1
EASTER MEALS: Tasty options for brunch or dinner around the Dayton...
2
Hello Thai in Beavercreek sets opening date
3
Where to find a delicious fish fry
4
DAYTON EATS: Celebrate zesty margaritas with this list of spots worth...
5
Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top