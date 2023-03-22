EASTER MEALS: Tasty options for brunch or dinner around the Dayton region

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-228-2511.

Where: 1400 Valley St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with seating for advance reservations only

Cost: $35 per adult and $12 per child 10 years and under

More info: www.theamberrose.com

Bob Evans

For those who want a meal at home but don’t want to cook it, Bob Evans has made quick work over the years of helping feed families. Their Farmhouse Feast options make Easter Dinner a breeze feeding anywhere from 4-10 people starting at $13.49 per person.

Packed cold. Just heat, serve and enjoy at home, the meals are limited and available as supplies last.

Visit https://www.bobevans.com/easter to compare and select the best Easter dinner for you and your family and reserve your spot now.

Bob Evans has multiple locations across the Miami Valley.

Brock Masterson’s Catering and Events

Brock Masterson’s will offer a full meal service available for pick up on Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meals will be in oven safe pans for easy reheating along with instructions. Menu includes: Oven Roasted USDA Prime Standing Rib Roast with homemade creamy horseradish sauce, Hickory Smoked Sliced Ham, Cheesy Scallop Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Baked Cinnamon Apples, and Chef Rick’s Homemade Rosemary Parmesan Himalayan Sea Salt Focaccia Bread. Add-ons are available. All orders must be placed by Thursday, April 6 by 5 p.m.

Payment due at pick up: cash or credit card. Gratuity not included. Pick up orders at 446 Patterson Rd., Dayton. Pull up to their kitchen door and they will deliver your order to you. For more information, call or text Traci at 937-701-8926 or call 937-298-1234.

Butter Cafe

The popular Brown Street restaurant will be serving its full breakfast and lunch menu. The Easter Bunny will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take photos with kids and hand out treats.

Where: 1106 Brown St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info: 937-985-9917 or https://buttercafedayton.com

The Dayton Woman’s Club

Enjoy a feast from Rich Taste Catering including a carving station with ham and brisket, oven-roasted chicken, baked cavatappi mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, roasted vegetable medley. sweet corn, deviled eggs, 7-layer salad. strawberry pecan spinach salad, dinner rolls, assorted desserts, coffee, tea, water and soft drinks. Mimosas, wine and cocktails will be available for an additional purchase.

Where: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last seating at 2 p.m. A reservation is required by April 5 and can be made by calling 937-524-5103.

Cost: $26.95 per adult, $16.95 for children 10 and under

More info: https://daytonwomansclub.org/programs-events/easter-brunch-april-2023

El Meson

El Meson’s Easter buffet includes: Pollo Sudado (Columbian chicken), Cuban Beef Picadillo, Caribbean Rum Glazed Ham, Seafood Zarzuela with Orecchiette Pasta, Grits and Chorizo, Hueovos Rancheros- Scrambled eggs, rice, refried beans, cheese & salsa, Cuban Moros y Cristianos (Black Beans & Rice), Garbanzos with Spinach, Manchego Scalloped Potatoes, Mexican Roasted Street Corn, Mixed Green Salad, Fresh Fruit Salad, Jamaican Jerk Slaw, Assorted Breads, Belgium Waffle Station, Assorted Desserts. A taco bar for kids will also be available.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 937-859-8229 or by visiting their website.

Where: 903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $42 Adults, $20 for Children 12 and under, ages 6 and under eat for free

More info: https://elmeson.net

elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar

Get ready for the brunch buffet of your dreams. A seasonal “Spring Dreams” salad will be offered made with couscous, strawberries, peas, hazelnuts, asparagus, avocado, feta and spinach with a lemon mint vinaigrette. You’ll also find classic sausage gravy, applewood smoked bacon, shrimp and grits, sausage links, chroizo breakfast enchiladas, a made to order omelet station, scrambled eggs, cheesy grits, homestyle potatoes, brioche French toast sticks, assorted sandwiches, biscuits, honey butter and housemade jam, fresh fruit, cookies and cupcakes. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

Where: Austin Landing, 3680 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

When: Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for kids under 10

More info: (937) 384-2253 or www.elecakeco.com/bistro_events

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds will be offering items from its “Let’s Brunch” menu available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. Some of the items available include a steak and egg bowl ($21.75), a grilled salmon benedict ($20.95), brunch burger ($15.95), avocado toast salad ($15.50), bacon and egg brioche ($13.95), shrimp and grits ($18.50), baked French toast with fresh berries ($16.95) and crisp pork belly and grits ($16.95).

Where: 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More info: 937-865-9355 or https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Dress in your Easter best and join Fleming’s for three courses. Enjoy a Filet Mignon paired with your choice of Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Scampi ($85 per person) or Lobster Tail Scampi ($95 per person). Start with a Fleming’s or Caesar salad and finish strong with a slice of chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake. Fleming’s will also be offering its full menu.

Where: 4432 Walnut St., Dayton

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $85-$95 per person

More info: 937-320-9548 or https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/easter#reservation-jump

The Florentine Restaurant

The Florentine Restaurant will once again offer its traditional annual Easter buffet. Guests will be able to choose from among the following entrees: Baked ham, meatloaf, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, corn pudding, coleslaw, pasta salad, rolls and butter and assorted desserts.

Where: The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required. Email florentineinn@outlook.com for confirmation. Last reservation will be at 6 p.m.

Cost: Dine-in buffet is $29.99 per adult and $11.99 per child under eight years of age. Curbside pickup is $22.99 for one entree and three sides with a reservation required.

More info: www.theflorentinerestaurant.com

Hidden Valley Orchards

Easter Bunny Brunch

Join Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO) as they welcome the Easter Bunny at the farm for brunch and springtime fun. Enjoy brunch in the Market Barn before taking a short walk to the Easter Bunny Barn for pictures. The HVO brunch menu will include spring chopped salad, fresh fruit bowl, bowtie pasta salad, a fresh baked good station, scrambled eggs, frittata, home fries, homemade biscuits and gravy, sausage, a build your own waffle station, honey baked ham, herb roasted chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, mac n cheese, grilled vegetable medley, coffee, lemonade, iced tea and orange juice. The Crate Room Bar will be open for alcoholic drink purchases as well.

Where: 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

When: 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 2; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Cost: Adult tickets $30, child tickets $15

More info: www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Lily’s Dayton

Located in the Oregon District, Lily’s Dayton is the perfect place to enjoy an Easter brunch with your family or friends. On Easter, the restaurant will be offering their normal brunch and dinner menus. Brunch at Lily’s takes place each week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged at all times and will be paramount for Easter. They can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website. Lily’s Dayton allots approximately 75 minutes for tables of up to three guests and 80 minutes for tables with up to five guests. Reservations for parties containing more than five people can be made by calling 937-723-7637. Each person on the reservation will need to make a deposit that will be subtracted from their bill. More information about the restaurant’s brunch and dinner menus can be found on its website.

Where: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: On Sunday, April 9, the brunch menu will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the dinner menu will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: The cost of menu items vary. More info: www.lilysdayton.com

Scene75

Scene75 will host a Breakfast with the Bunny event on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy a hot breakfast and time with the Easter bunny. Have more fun jumping around on inflatables.

Where: 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton

When: Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Adult breakfast tickets $12, child breakfast tickets $7. Get four free tickets to breakfast with the purchase of a $100 card – a $148 value for $99.

More info: www.scene75.com/dayton