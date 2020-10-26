Englewood restaurant closes for now, seeks donations to find a new home

Michael and LaTasha Perry opened Mila’s Suburban Cafe “on a leap of faith” in the summer of 2018, and the reception was a warm one, Michael Perry told this news outlet at the time. “The one thing we’ve heard most often from customers is, ‘This is exactly what Englewood needs,'” he said in the days following the cafe’s opening.
But Mila’s Suburban Cafe, located at 606 Taywood Road in the Northmont Plaza, has suspended operations and is now seeking donations from the public to relocate the small restaurant and live-music venue to another undisclosed location in Englewood, the Perrys said on the Mila’s Suburban Cafe Facebook page.
“Mila’s Cafe needs to RELOCATE!” its owners wrote. “After operating in the Northmont Plaza for over two years, we are being forced out. We could not come to an agreement with the landlord, so we have decided to leave our current location. ... With your support we can make a new home.”
Howard Forman — a real estate broker for Cleveland-based Paran Management, which is the property manager for the Northmont Plaza — said the owners of Mila’s Suburban Cafe “did not abide by the terms of the lease," and he is now attempting to find another tenant to fill the space.
Credit: Mark Fisher
“We tried to keep them. We want to work with people,” Forman told this news outlet in a phone interview Monday, Oct. 26.
Messages left with the Perrys on Sunday and on Monday morning were not immediately returned.
In the Facebook post, the Perrys wrote, “We are starting online fundraising campaign to raise funds for a move to a nearby location in Englewood. Your donations will help with the move and renovations.”
Michael Perry wrote that he and his wife “enjoy what we have created here in the community and all of the friends we have made and don’t want to give it up.”
The Facebook post offered two links on which donations are being accepted: milascafe.ecwid.com and www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=MNBDPSAFZZZ8W.