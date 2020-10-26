Englewood restaurant closes for now, seeks donations to find a new home

“We tried to keep them. We want to work with people,” Forman told this news outlet in a phone interview Monday, Oct. 26.

Messages left with the Perrys on Sunday and on Monday morning were not immediately returned.

In the Facebook post, the Perrys wrote, “We are starting online fundraising campaign to raise funds for a move to a nearby location in Englewood. Your donations will help with the move and renovations.”

Michael Perry wrote that he and his wife “enjoy what we have created here in the community and all of the friends we have made and don’t want to give it up.”

The Facebook post offered two links on which donations are being accepted: milascafe.ecwid.com and www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=MNBDPSAFZZZ8W.