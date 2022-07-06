10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The launch of the Montgomery County Fair tops another busy week in the Miami Valley. Other notable events include the return of singers Sheryl Crow and Lyle Lovett and the annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing Festival at Fraze Pavilion. Here are more details on these and other upcoming area events.
1. Montgomery County Fair
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 10 through 16
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.
Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult
More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com
2. Sheryl Crow
When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 8; doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Sheryl Crow had been toiling in the music industry for a decade when her smash debut, “Tuesday Night Music Club” was released in 1993 and she hasn’t looked back. She has released 10 more studio albums and sold more than 50-million units. The chart-topping artist performs at the Rose with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue.
Cost: $53-$102
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
3. Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: The Texas troubadour has been enthralling international audiences since the release of his self-titled debut in 1986. Thirteen albums later, Lovett is still going strong. The four-time Grammy Award-winner’s latest album, “12th of June” (Verve Records), was released in May.
Cost: $59-$119
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
4. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest
When: 3 to10 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Miami Valley Restaurant Association presents this annual event in Lincoln Park Civic Commons featuring food vendors and live entertainment. Music begins with Britches Down at 3 p.m. followed by the Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and the McCartney Project at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
5. Caesar Ford Summer Fest
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9; doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia
Details: Greene County Parks & Trails presents a night of southern rock and heavy metal with Blackfoot at 7 p.m. and Quiet Riot at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front
More info: gcparkstrails.com
6. Mat Alano-Martin
When: 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 9
Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton
Details: This is shaping up to be a big year for the comic. He launched the podcast, “Take These Songs,” in February. His third comedy album, “Midnight Nachos” (Helium Comedy Records), was released on June 24. He also taped his first stand-up special, which will debut later this year.
Cost: $15
More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com
7. The Tillers
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Since 2007, the Tillers have been earning a name based on strong musicianship and infectious harmonies. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents the Cincinnati Americana outfit with local opener Stringus Khan.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
8. Czech Club Dance
When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton
Details: Dance to live music from Hearts on Fire. Admission price includes beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Food is available for purchase. For reservations, call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275.
Cost: $10 members, $11 nonmembers
More info: accdayton.com
9. Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Grammy winner Terrance Simien brings his indigenous Zydeco roots music to the stage.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org
10. “The SpongeBob Musical”
When: Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Northmont High School, 4916 National Rd., Clayton
Details: Vandalia Youth Theatre presents the joyful adventures of the heroic SpongeBob, who attempts to save Bikini Bottom, his colorful underwater habitat, from chaos and destruction. Gina Handy Minyard directs.
Cost: $15
More info: http://vandaliayouththeatre.net/
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.
