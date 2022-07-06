10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.

Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult

More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com

Sheryl Crow arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Crow will perform July 8 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss

2. Sheryl Crow

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 8; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Sheryl Crow had been toiling in the music industry for a decade when her smash debut, “Tuesday Night Music Club” was released in 1993 and she hasn’t looked back. She has released 10 more studio albums and sold more than 50-million units. The chart-topping artist performs at the Rose with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue.

Cost: $53-$102

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Texas troubadour Lyle Lovett, who released his 14th album, "12th of June" (Verve Records), in May, performs at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Tuesday, July 12 Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: The Texas troubadour has been enthralling international audiences since the release of his self-titled debut in 1986. Thirteen albums later, Lovett is still going strong. The four-time Grammy Award-winner’s latest album, “12th of June” (Verve Records), was released in May.

Cost: $59-$119

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Miami Valley Restaurant Association presents its annual Kickin' Chicken Wing Fest in Lincoln Park Civic Commons in Kettering on Saturday, July 9. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam

4. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

When: 3 to10 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Miami Valley Restaurant Association presents this annual event in Lincoln Park Civic Commons featuring food vendors and live entertainment. Music begins with Britches Down at 3 p.m. followed by the Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and the McCartney Project at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Greene County Parks & Trails presents a night of southern rock and heavy metal with Blackfoot and Quiet Riot (pictured) at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia on Saturday, July 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Caesar Ford Summer Fest

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia

Details: Greene County Parks & Trails presents a night of southern rock and heavy metal with Blackfoot at 7 p.m. and Quiet Riot at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front

More info: gcparkstrails.com

Comedian and podcast host Mat Alano-Martin, who released his third comedy album, "Midnight Nachos" (Helium Comedy Records), on June 24, performs at Wiley's Comedy Club in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Mat Alano-Martin

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and 9

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: This is shaping up to be a big year for the comic. He launched the podcast, “Take These Songs,” in February. His third comedy album, “Midnight Nachos” (Helium Comedy Records), was released on June 24. He also taped his first stand-up special, which will debut later this year.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents the Cincinnati Americana outfit the Tillers at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Friday, July 8. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. The Tillers

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Since 2007, the Tillers have been earning a name based on strong musicianship and infectious harmonies. The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents the Cincinnati Americana outfit with local opener Stringus Khan.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

American Czechoslovakian Club in Dayton hosts a dance with live music from Hearts on Fire on Saturday, July 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Czech Club Dance

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Dance to live music from Hearts on Fire. Admission price includes beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Food is available for purchase. For reservations, call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275.

Cost: $10 members, $11 nonmembers

More info: accdayton.com

Terrance Simien, the two-time Grammy Award-winner behind the performing arts program Creole4Kidz and the History of Zydeco, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Saturday, July 9. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 9

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Grammy winner Terrance Simien brings his indigenous Zydeco roots music to the stage.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

Vandalia Youth Theatre presents "The SpongeBob Musical" July 8-10 at Northmont High School. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

10. “The SpongeBob Musical”

When: Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Northmont High School, 4916 National Rd., Clayton

Details: Vandalia Youth Theatre presents the joyful adventures of the heroic SpongeBob, who attempts to save Bikini Bottom, his colorful underwater habitat, from chaos and destruction. Gina Handy Minyard directs.

Cost: $15

More info: http://vandaliayouththeatre.net/

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.