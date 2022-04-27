10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

More info: 937-890-7360 or aullwood.audubon.org

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

2. Spring Spirit Showcase

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St. Dayton

Details: More than 50 spirits - Vodkas, Rums, Gins, Tequilas, and Absinthe among others - will be available for tasting.

Cost: $50 for general admission; $75 for VIP

More info: 937-228-2337 or daytonbarrelworks.com

Combined Shape Caption Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O'Shea) and Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Combined Shape Caption Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O'Shea) and Cecily Dowd (Linda O'Shea) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

3. “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”

When: Through May 1; Performances are 8 p.m. April 29-30; 2 p.m. May 1

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St, Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents a superb, must-see local premiere of Katie Forgette’s nostalgic, sitcom-esque comedy about a close-knit, cash-strapped family coping with Catholic guilt and prickly personalities circa 1973. Breezily directed by Margarett Perry, the play features a uniformly excellent cast consisting of Cecily Dowd (narrator Linda O’Shea), Human Race resident artist Christine Brunner (matriarch Josephine “Jo” O’Shea), Mierka Girten (as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael), Jason Podplesky (versatile as patriarch Mike O’Shea, Father Lovett and parish busybody Betty Hackenbach), and Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O’Shea, Linda’s old-school younger sister).

Cost: $17-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org

Combined Shape Caption The Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents Classic Albums Live with AC/DC’s “Back In Black” at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Saturday, April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents Classic Albums Live with AC/DC’s “Back In Black” at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Saturday, April 30. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. “Back In Black”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents the return of Classic Albums Live for a live presentation of AC/DC’s “Back In Black.” The Australian band’s seventh studio album, the follow-up to “Highway to Hell,” was an international smash, hitting number one France and the UK, 3 in Germany, 4 in the United States and 6 in Australia.

Cost: $25-$46

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Dayton’s Silent Disco One Year Anniversary Party

When: Cover starts at 8 p.m. with music starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

Details: Silent Disco returns with its colorful stations, decorations, lights and surprises.

Cost: $10 presale; $15 at the door

More info: Facebook

Combined Shape Caption Tina McPhearson stars as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Tina McPhearson stars as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Dayton Playhouse's production of "Hello, Dolly!" Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. “Hello, Dolly!”

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 29 through May 15

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Dayton Playhouse closes out its 2021-2022 season with “Hello, Dolly!” The musical, based on a 1954 play by Thornton Wilder, premiered nearly 60 years ago and continues to be a fan favorite. “Hello, Dolly!” has had numerous Broadway revivals and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning feature film in 1969.

Cost: $18, $20

More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org

Combined Shape Caption Joslyn & the Sweet Compression perform at a fundraiser for Levitt Pavilion’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, May 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Joslyn & the Sweet Compression perform at a fundraiser for Levitt Pavilion’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday, May 5. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Levitt Pavilion Dayton Fundraiser

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will perform at this fundraiser for Levitt Pavilion’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rich Taste Catering and one drink ticket. The event also has silent auction, live raffle and cash bar.

Cost: $75

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Combined Shape Caption 7th grade students at St. Christopher School in Vandalia created tactile art for the Beyond Vision Art exhibit. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption 7th grade students at St. Christopher School in Vandalia created tactile art for the Beyond Vision Art exhibit. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

8. “Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience”

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; April 29-May 1

Where: The Landing, 804 Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Molly Brockman spearheads this multi-sensory art exhibit for the visually impaired.

Cost: Free

More info: www.beyondvisionart.com

Combined Shape Caption A visitor views Odili Donald Odita's mural at The Contemporary in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A visitor views Odili Donald Odita's mural at The Contemporary in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

9. The Contemporary Dayton Art Auction

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, April 29

Where: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton

Details: The Contemporary Dayton hosts its 28th annual Art Auction featuring over 75 works of original art by Dayton-area artists.

Cost: Members: $75; Non-members: $90. At the door: $100

More info: www.codayton.org/auction

Combined Shape Caption “Ghostbusters” is the first of three featured in Wheels and Reels, a drive-in movie theater experience at Top of the Market in Dayton on Friday, April 29. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption “Ghostbusters” is the first of three featured in Wheels and Reels, a drive-in movie theater experience at Top of the Market in Dayton on Friday, April 29. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

10. Wheels and Reels: “Ghostbusters”

When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 29. Parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

Details: Wheels and Reels is a drive-in movie theater experience offered on three upcoming Friday evenings. “Ghostbusters” will be screened about 15 minutes after sunset on Friday (9 p.m.).

Cost: $30 general admission per carload; $40 premium parking per carload

More info: wheelsandreelsdyt.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.