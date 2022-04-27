10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

As April gives way to May this weekend, Daytonians will have plenty of entertainment options. Live music, beer tastings, art exhibits and stand-up comedy are just a few of the offerings on tap in the days ahead. Here’s a look at events across the area.
1. Beer & Brewing
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Aullwood Farm, 9101 Fredrick Pike, Dayton
Details: Beer and Brewing is the focus of A Taste of Aullwood with Warped Wing Brewing Company, Hairless Hare Brewery, Blackbird Meadery and other participants. Entertainment from Father, Son and Friends and the McGovern Irish Dancers. This event is 21 and older.
Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door
More info: 937-890-7360 or aullwood.audubon.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
2. Spring Spirit Showcase
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St. Dayton
Details: More than 50 spirits - Vodkas, Rums, Gins, Tequilas, and Absinthe among others - will be available for tasting.
Cost: $50 for general admission; $75 for VIP
More info: 937-228-2337 or daytonbarrelworks.com
Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS
Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS
3. “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help”
When: Through May 1; Performances are 8 p.m. April 29-30; 2 p.m. May 1
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St, Dayton
Details: Human Race Theatre Company presents a superb, must-see local premiere of Katie Forgette’s nostalgic, sitcom-esque comedy about a close-knit, cash-strapped family coping with Catholic guilt and prickly personalities circa 1973. Breezily directed by Margarett Perry, the play features a uniformly excellent cast consisting of Cecily Dowd (narrator Linda O’Shea), Human Race resident artist Christine Brunner (matriarch Josephine “Jo” O’Shea), Mierka Girten (as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael), Jason Podplesky (versatile as patriarch Mike O’Shea, Father Lovett and parish busybody Betty Hackenbach), and Lizzie Huelskamp (Becky O’Shea, Linda’s old-school younger sister).
Cost: $17-$53
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. “Back In Black”
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents the return of Classic Albums Live for a live presentation of AC/DC’s “Back In Black.” The Australian band’s seventh studio album, the follow-up to “Highway to Hell,” was an international smash, hitting number one France and the UK, 3 in Germany, 4 in the United States and 6 in Australia.
Cost: $25-$46
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
5. Dayton’s Silent Disco One Year Anniversary Party
When: Cover starts at 8 p.m. with music starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton
Details: Silent Disco returns with its colorful stations, decorations, lights and surprises.
Cost: $10 presale; $15 at the door
More info: Facebook
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
6. “Hello, Dolly!”
When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 29 through May 15
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: Dayton Playhouse closes out its 2021-2022 season with “Hello, Dolly!” The musical, based on a 1954 play by Thornton Wilder, premiered nearly 60 years ago and continues to be a fan favorite. “Hello, Dolly!” has had numerous Broadway revivals and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning feature film in 1969.
Cost: $18, $20
More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Levitt Pavilion Dayton Fundraiser
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will perform at this fundraiser for Levitt Pavilion’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres from Rich Taste Catering and one drink ticket. The event also has silent auction, live raffle and cash bar.
Cost: $75
More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
8. “Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience”
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; April 29-May 1
Where: The Landing, 804 Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: Molly Brockman spearheads this multi-sensory art exhibit for the visually impaired.
Cost: Free
More info: www.beyondvisionart.com
9. The Contemporary Dayton Art Auction
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, April 29
Where: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton
Details: The Contemporary Dayton hosts its 28th annual Art Auction featuring over 75 works of original art by Dayton-area artists.
Cost: Members: $75; Non-members: $90. At the door: $100
More info: www.codayton.org/auction
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
10. Wheels and Reels: “Ghostbusters”
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 29. Parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton
Details: Wheels and Reels is a drive-in movie theater experience offered on three upcoming Friday evenings. “Ghostbusters” will be screened about 15 minutes after sunset on Friday (9 p.m.).
Cost: $30 general admission per carload; $40 premium parking per carload
More info: wheelsandreelsdyt.com
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. and Natalie Jones contributed to this report.
About the Author