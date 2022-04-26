Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens second location in the Dayton area

Fast-casual burrito chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening its first location in Warren County.
“We wanted to continue our growth in the Cincinnati/Dayton market as this is a focus for us,” said Ben Grannick, director of marketing for Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “The communities have welcomed us with open arms and have really enjoyed our food and the vibe of our stores.”
Bubbakoo’s Burritos is now open at 49 N. Main Street in Springboro, next door to Cassano’s Pizza. Grannick said the chain opened on Friday, April 22.
The new 24-seat restaurant features tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, taco salads and quesadillas.
Franchise owner Jatin Patel, who also owns the Tropical Smoothie Café in Centerville, previously told this news outlet he was expecting to hire 15 to 10 employees.
“Springboro is growing a lot and it was the nearest place to my home,” Patel, who resides in Mason said.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its first store in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J. In 2021, the company opened its first location in the Miami Valley at 5810 Wilmington Pike in Centerville.
According to their website, “no other restaurant, fast-casual chain, or taco stand offers quite the variety, quality, or the unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere that can be found at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.”
For more information about Bubbakoo’s Burritos, visit bubbakoos.com.
