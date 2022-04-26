Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens second location in the Dayton area

Franchise owner Jatin Patel, who also owns the Tropical Smoothie Café in Centerville, previously told this news outlet he was expecting to hire 15 to 10 employees.

Combined Shape Caption Bubbakoo’s Burritos is now open at 49 N. Main Street in Springboro, next door to Cassano’s Pizza. PHOTO COURTESY: BUBBAKOO'S BURRITOS Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Bubbakoo’s Burritos is now open at 49 N. Main Street in Springboro, next door to Cassano’s Pizza. PHOTO COURTESY: BUBBAKOO'S BURRITOS Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Springboro is growing a lot and it was the nearest place to my home,” Patel, who resides in Mason said.

Explore Fairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its first store in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J. In 2021, the company opened its first location in the Miami Valley at 5810 Wilmington Pike in Centerville.

According to their website, “no other restaurant, fast-casual chain, or taco stand offers quite the variety, quality, or the unique hybrid skater-surf atmosphere that can be found at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.”

For more information about Bubbakoo’s Burritos, visit bubbakoos.com.