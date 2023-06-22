10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Family-friendly festivals, excellent musical theatre and diverse concerts are in store this weekend. Here are events to keep in mind.

1. The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!

When: Saturday, June 24 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Details: Pickle Fest returns to satisfy cravings for pickle pineapple tacos, pickle egg rolls, deep-fried pickles and more. There will also be live music featuring Nashville artists Catie Offerman and Thomas Mac in addition to over 15 food trucks and vendors.

Cost: $5. Free for children 12 and younger

More info: www.austinlanding.com

2. ‘Indigo’

When: Through June 25; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Composer/lyricist Scott Evan Davis and librettist Kait Kerrigan’s timely, touching, truthful and tuneful new musical “Indigo” has received an outstanding world premiere. Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes (as Elaine, battling dementia) and newcomer Madison Kopec (as Emma, a non-speaking autistic teenager) notably shine in this refreshing, multigenerational tale of a bruised, broken yet resilient family on the path of reconciliation.

Cost: $20-$43

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.humanracetheatre.org

3. Buddy Guy

When: Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Multiple Grammy Award-winning blues musician Buddy Guy has been entertaining audiences since the late 1950s. While he isn’t retiring from music, the Louisiana native is retiring from extensive touring after one last hurrah. Guy, currently on his Damn Right Farewell tour, returns to town with special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Ally Venable. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $43.50-$93.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

4. ‘Twelfth Night’

When: Through June 25; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Details: Matt Owens directs a breezy, feel-good and refreshingly diverse regional premiere of Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub’s tuneful pop/R&B adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, mistaken identity and self-discovery. Conceived by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (“Something Rotten!”) and attractively costumed by Anne Heitker, this one-act tale is endearingly led by Kailey Yeakley as Viola, who pines for Duke Orsino (charming David Sherman) while searching for her twin brother Sebastian (admirable Jarrod Davis Jr). Commendable work notably extends to Alexandra Leigh (Olivia), Cora Ceipek (Feste), Brad Bishop (Toby Belch), Drew Roby (Malvolio), and Roniece Hutchins (Wedding Officiant). Standout musical numbers, spiritedly choreographed by Gretchen Obergefell and bolstered by an energetic ensemble that sells every bit of the material, include “Play On,” “Word on the Street,” “Eyes of Another” and the punchy “What Kind of Man Are You Gonna Be?” which recalls “Holding Out for A Hero” from “Footloose.” Also, set designer Chris Harmon provides a beautiful Italian aesthetic and musical director Chuck Larkowski leads a solid seven-piece orchestra.

Cost: $13-$16

More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

5. Wright Dunbar Day Block Party

When: Sunday, June 25 from 2-7 p.m.

Where: Williams and Third Streets, Dayton

Details: Expect 30 food trucks, 100 vendors, a live DJ and live performances at this festive, family-friendly event honoring Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday.

Cost: Free entry

More info: Facebook

6. La Santa Cecilia

When: Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Levitt National Tour presents Los Angeles-based La Santa Cecilia, which has built a following by mixing cumbia, rock, bolero and bossa nova into its own unique global sound. The group won a Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album, Alternative or Urban for the 2013 release “Treinta Dias.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

7. Carillon Park Rail Festival

When: June 24-25; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: This annual festival offers free miniature train rides, live steam engines, model train displays, train merchandise, rail vendors and more.

Cost: $14 per adult (18-59, )$12 per senior (60+), $10 per child (3 –17) and children under 2 are free.

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.railfestival.com

8. Yellow Springs Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Details: Enjoy live performances, a host of creative vendors, information and LGBTQ+ resource booths, contests, food and beverage trucks, speakers and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.yspride.com

9. Ludlow Creek

When: Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Level Up Productions presents Ludlow Creek, supporting its second album, “Finding Our Way Back” (2022). The local Americana band, formerly working as the cover band Southbound, has been focusing on original music the past several years. Nick Kizirnis opens the show with a solo set. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $7 in advance; $10 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

10. Under the Sun: An Improvisational Arts Experience

When: Sunday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: This event gathers local artists of all genres (including musicians, dancers, poets, singers, visual artists) to make live performance art.

Cost: Free

More info: Email Countess Winfrey at countessv04@gmail.com or visit @Countessv04 on Instagram.