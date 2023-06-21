Dayton Contemporary Dance Company announces 55th season

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) will present its 55th anniversary season within a four-show slate that brings the revered arts institution back to the Victoria Theatre as its signature space.

The 2023-2024 lineup, revealed in a press conference Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, will mark DCDC’s first season as a resident company of Dayton Live, which owns and operates the Victoria Theatre.

Three of the organization’s concerts will be held at the historic venue, which has long been considered DCDC’s preeminent presentational home.

“We have an incredible lineup,” said DCDC Executive Director Phyllis Brzozowska. “We thank Dayton Live for hosting us in the season to come as a resident company.”

The season will open with “In Good Company,” slated Oct. 14-15, 2023. The concert will feature DCDC’s “sister” company Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, a Denver-based troupe that is among the members of the International Association of Blacks in Dance. The troupe will perform “Jacob’s Ladder” by hip-hop dance legend Dr. Rennie Harris. The concert will also include a new work by Charles O. Anderson, founder of Philadelphia-based Dance Theatre X and the first African American male chair of Ohio State University’s Department of Dance.

Just in time for the holidays, DCDC will present its popular community-centric concert “In the Spirit of... Grace.” Slated Dec. 2-3, 2023, the program will feature a gospel choir under the direction of DCDC Music Director Deron Bell as well as a performance of “In My Father’s House” choreographed by DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs.

In honor of Black History Month, the organization will present “In Modern Moves.” The Feb. 17-18, 2024 concert will feature two works by Talley Beatty representing a span of time from Reconstruction to the culmination of the Great Migration. In addition, former DCDC Artistic Director Kevin Ward’s “And Each Day” will explore the “cumulative power of ‘we the people.’” A special highlight will be the company premiere of Paul Taylor’s iconic “Esplanade,” an acclaimed modern contemporary dance work that premiered in New York in 1975. DCDC will become the first African American dance company to receive this classic work into its repertoire. “Esplanade” will be performed to live music by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra under Peter Stafford Wilson’s direction.

The season will close by spotlighting the next generation of dance artists. DCDC2 will present “In Freedom” April 27-28, 2024 at University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre. DCDC2 Artistic Director Shonna Hickman-Matlock will commission both young and seasoned choreographers to explore themes of what it means to live with and without freedom.

“We’re excited about stepping into our 55th consecutive season,” Blunden-Diggs said. “Be a part of making history as DCDC continues to make Black history. Join us. Be a part of us. Bring people! Celebrate with us because we have something to celebrate. Our founder rooted this company in this city – that’s worth celebration.”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Subscription pricing until Aug. 1 ranges from $55.20-$180. After Aug. 1, subscriptions will range from $62.10-$202.50. Single tickets, which will go on sale after Aug. 1, will be priced at $23-$75. For tickets, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

For more information, visit dcdc.org.