10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A celebration of the arts, multiple festivals and a wrestling smackdown are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Art in the City

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1-7 p.m.

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Over 300 artists will participate in this annual celebration of the arts including an art bazaar, community chalk mural, theater, spoken word, dancing, music and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. First Friday

When: Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Downtown Dayton’s monthly art hop features numerous dining, shopping and entertainment deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

3. Dayton Salsa Project

When: Friday, Aug. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: RiverScape Summer Music Series presents Dayton Salsa Project in concert. The group, which formed in Dayton in August 2018, performs popular salsa songs from the 1970s and ‘80s. The program also features salsa lessons by Chevere LF Dance Studio. RiverScape’s concert series continues with Retrobution on Thursday, Aug. 10 and LYD (Live Your Dream) on Thursday, Aug. 17. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-274-0126 or www.metroparks.org

4. WWE SmackDown

When: Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:45 p.m.

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Dayton

Details: The SmackDown returns to Dayton for the first time in four years. WWE Superstars include Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and more.

Cost: Tickets start at $23

More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com

5. Lebanon Blues Festival

When: Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bicentennial Park, East Mulberry and North Cherry streets, Lebanon

Details: Noah Wotherspoon Band, Doug Hart Band, Lady Joya Band, Johnny Fink & the Intrusion and the Brad Hatfield Band are among the acts on the bill for the 24th Lebanon Blues Festival. The event is presented by the Lebanon Optimist Club and sponsored by Miami Valley Gaming. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Ricky Nye & Bekah Williams and at 11 a.m. Saturday with Greg Schaber. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 513-268-6069 or www.lebanonbluesfestival.com

6. Bluegrass and Brew Festival

When: Friday, Aug. 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main St.

Details: Patrons can enjoy three bluegrass bands, multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities and a beer garden.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/bluegrassandbrew

7. Small Farm and Food Fest

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Road, Dayton

Details: This festival provides hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and a pop-up farmers market with over 15 vendors focusing on healthy eating and sustainable living.

Cost: Free

More info: www.metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest

8. Subterranean

When: Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Discoman Promotions presents a jam band evening with Dayton group Subterranean and Pushing Daisy’s Band from Indianapolis. This show is a pre-party for Hookahville 57, Ekoostik Hookah’s festival at Legend Valley in Thornville on Aug. 25 and 26. The Hidden Gem also welcomes cover band Wild Front Tears on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Cincinnati jazz ensemble the Blue Wisp Big Band on Sunday, Aug. 6. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

More info: www.hiddengemdayton.com

9. Polish Summer Fest

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 2-8 p.m.

Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy food, beverages, music and dancing. Duane Malinowski and his band will also perform.

Cost: $5 per carload

More info: 937-222-8092

10. Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12-6 p.m.

Where: Fifth Street in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton

Details: Enjoy cocktails while cuddling with adoptable cats. Purrfect Additions will receive a portion of each special cocktail that is purchased.

Cost: Free

More info: www.theoregondistrict.com