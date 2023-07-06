10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A chicken wing festival, family fun at a popular farm and diverse music offerings are among notable events to keep on your radar.
1. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest
When: Saturday, July 8 from 3-10 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Sample chicken wings while listening to live music.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com
2. 3 Doors Down
When: Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: The members of 3 Doors Down came out of Escatawpa, Miss. in the mid-1990s and became a household name with multi-platinum albums like its debut, “The Better Life” (2000), and the follow-up “Away From the Sun” (2002). “Us and the Night,” the sixth studio album from 3 Doors Down, was released in 2016. The Grammy-nominated group, now based in Nashville, is currently on its Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour with special guests Candlebox. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $43.50-$91.50
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
3. Ohio Mini-CANvention
When: July 7-8; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia
Details: This event is for buying and selling beer signs, cans, bottles, caps, labels or anything else beer-related.
Cost: $15-$30
More info: www.miamivalleybcca.com
4. LDNL
When: Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: It will be a night of live dance pop, hip-hop and R&B when Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley’s presents LDNL’s return to the Fraze. The Columbus-based band has worked as the backing band for Run DMC, Ludacris, Naughty By Nature and Bone Thugs N’ Harmony and brings that level of excitement and professionalism without pre-recorded backing tracks. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5 in advance, $10 day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
5. Independence Day Family Value Week
When: Through July 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs
Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and the animals.
Cost: $18 for wristbands for ages 12 and over. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under
More info: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.
6. The Vindys
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Since forming in Youngstown, Ohio in 2014 the Vindys has been mixing hints of jazz and soul in with its pop-rock music. The group has released a pair of studio albums, an EP and a live album. The music video for the Vindys’ song, “Bugs,” was featured alongside videos by the Black Keys, Lizzo and six other acts at the Triebeca Film Festival in New York. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
7. The Hearts of Fire Band
When: Saturday, July 8 from 7-11 p.m.
Where: The American Czechoslovakian Club, 922, Valley St., Dayton
Details: The Hearts of Fire Band will perform ballroom selections. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available.
Cost: $10 for members. $11 for non-members.
More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.
8. Montgomery County Fair
When: July 9-15; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton
Details: Experience a demolition derby, 4H, junior fair, livestock, petting zoo, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, fair food, harness racing, rodeo and entertainment and more.
Cost: $10
More info: www.montcofair.com
9. First Friday
When: Friday, July 7 from 5-10 p.m.
Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring a variety of shopping, dining and drink specials and more.
Cost: Free
More info: www.downtowndayton.org.
10. Dayton Black Pride Festival
When: Saturday, July 8 from 12-4 p.m.
Where: McIntosh Park, Edwin C. Moses and W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: The 3rd annual Dayton Black Pride Festival celebrates Black and Brown members of the LGBTQ+ community. A variety of food vendors will be on site as well.
Cost: Free
More info: www.daytonblackpride.org.
