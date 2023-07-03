5 summer festivals happening this week across Dayton region

Dayton festivals are coming through all week long with the July Fourth holiday falling on Tuesday. From Centerville’s massive Independence Day celebration to a throwback-themed Black Pride festival, there are several festive events happening across the Dayton area this week.

Check out five summer festivals coming up July 3 through July 9.

Americana Festival

WHEN: Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4

WHERE: Activities kick off at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

INFO: The Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival is celebrating duty, honor and sacrifice from community heroes. The festival will kick off Monday with fireworks and a variety of food vendors at Centerville High School Stadium. The celebration continues on Tuesday with a 5K, parade, craft and food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Franklin St. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up along Main Street. For more information, visit www.americanafestival.org.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

2023 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show and Red, White & Blue Block Party

WHEN: Friday, July 7

WHERE: Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Drive, Xenia

INFO: The Xenia Rotary will present this event starting with the Red, White & Blue Block Party at 3 p.m. with food trucks, live music, a children’s bike parade and much more in historic downtown Xenia. A fireworks display will kick off just after sunset at the park. For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

Credit: Staff photo by Hillary McNabb Credit: Staff photo by Hillary McNabb

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Guests can try many different types of chicken wings. There also will be live music by The Fries at 3 p.m., Lee Gantt Band at 5:30 p.m. and Mojo Party Band at 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2023/.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Ohio Valley Thunder Rally

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

WHERE: Renaissance Park, 10542 OH-73, Waynesville

INFO: The one-day rally and concert, which was formerly Ride for RMHC Dayton, runs from noon to 10 p.m. and includes live music from four bands, a multi-stop poker run tournament, food vendors, a car show, a bike show, raffles and a silent auction. A 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle will be raffled off at the rally for $50 a ticket. Tickets for the Ohio Valley Thunder Rally cost $20 per person and includes all of the day’s events. For more information, visit https://ohiovalleythunderrally.com/.

Dayton Black Pride

WHEN: Saturday, July 8

WHERE: McIntosh Park, 882 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

INFO: The third annual Black Pride Festival in Dayton kicks off at noon for a 90s-themed celebration of the Black LGBTQ+ community, The four-hour festival features live entertainment, fellowship, line dancing, craft vendors and food trucks, and will be hosted by Dayton drag performer Cherry Poppins. For more information, visit https://www.daytonblackpride.org/.