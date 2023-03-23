10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

2. ‘Anastasia’

When: Through March 26; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Created by the Tony-winning collaborators of “Ragtime,” “Anastasia,” presented by Dayton Live under the elegant direction of Peggy Hickey and featuring Linda Cho’s gorgeous Tony-nominated costumes, is an account of a brave young woman setting out to discover the mystery of her past. The engaging, vocally sublime Veronica Stern brings passionate determination and curiosity to her spunky-turned-sophisticated portrayal of Anya, particularly delivering a dynamic rendition of “Journey to the Past” that reaches a spine-tingling climax bolstered by Aaron Rhyne’s phenomenal projections. Principal standouts include the charming, vocally strong Gavin Creel-esque Willem Butler as Anya’s scrappy love interest Dmitry, the comical duo of Bryan Seastrom (Vlad) and Madeline Raube (Countess Lily), and understudy Sarah Statler as the fittingly regal Dowager Empress.

Cost: $26-$109

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

3. Ryan Mundy

When: Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton

Details: Rising country singer Ryan Mundy grew up in Clark County. His singles include “Dancing While the Sun Sets,” “On You” and the latest, “Truck Thang.” Mundy returns to Hollywood Gaming for a concert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-235-7800 or www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com

4. ‘On the Town’

When: Through April 8; 8 p.m. March 24, 25, April 7 and April 8; 2 p.m. March 25, 26 and April 8; and 7 p.m. April 6

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn.

Details: Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s classic 1944 musical about three sailors on 24-hour shore leave in World War II-era New York City features such tunes as “Come Up to My Place,” “Lonely Town,” “I Can Cook Too” and “Some Other Time.” Choreographer Josh Walden’s stunning ballets are a signature component of this stellar production.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/box-office-and-current-season

5. Kiss The Sky

When: Friday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin

Details: Kiss The Sky, the internationally touring tribute to Jim Hendrix, returns to town. The group is fronted by Jimy Bleu, a left-handed Stratocaster slinger just like the man himself. The show features some of Hendrix’s most iconic moments on stage with the Experience and Band of Gypsys. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-746-4950 or jdlegends.com

6. ‘Relativity’

When: Through April 2; 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Debra Kent fluidly directs Mark St. Germain’s quietly engrossing one-act play concerning the mysterious family history of Albert Einstein circa 1949. Jim Walker, an outstanding, fully realized Einstein, receives heartfelt support from Peggy McDonald-Allen as Margaret Harding, Einstein’s daughter searching for answers, and Rachel Oprea as Helen Dukas, Einstein’s dutiful, headstrong maid. If anyone finds another play about Einstein, writes a play about Einstein or would like to hire someone to portray Einstein, reach out to Walker. He’s the real deal.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

7. Dancing with the Dayton Stars

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Details: The 18th annual Dancing with the Dayton Stars, benefiting A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio, is a night of dancing and great music featuring local community leaders paired with professional dancers. All proceeds from the dance will go directly to granting the wishes of local children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Cost: $150 (individual tickets)

More info: https://www.aspecialwishdayton.org/upcoming-events/icalrepeat.detail/2023/03/25/36/-/2023-dancing-with-the-dayton-stars.html

8. The Great Ohio Toy Show

When: Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 120 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Details: Vintage and modern toys galore will be on display at this event featuring 700 vendors tables, multiple food trucks, live DJ and more.

Cost: $5 per adult from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Early admission starts at 8 a.m. at $10 per adult. Children 12 and under are admitted free. There is also free parking.

More info: Facebook

9. ‘Trash Talk’

When: Saturday, March 25 from 1-4 p.m. (closing reception)

Where: The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 North Clair St., Dayton

Details: “Trash Talk,” created by artists Paul Kroner and Devan Horton, intends to “shine a light on trash and its literal and metaphorical implications.”

Cost: Free

More info: www.eadgallery.com/exhibitions/

10. ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

Where: Schuster Hall of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Details: In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the death of gay college student Matthew Shepard, Wright State’s Choral Music Program presents Craig Hella Johnson’s gorgeous, Grammy-nominated oratorio honoring Shepard.

Cost: Free

More info: https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/music/collegiate-chorale-spring-concert-96866