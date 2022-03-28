10 shows you should see in April

April Fools and Geniuses

Apr. 1-2, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Caption Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. CONTRIBUTED

In her DPO debut, Aleksandra Kasman, a 2019-20 Young Artist in Residence of NPR’s Performance Today, solos in Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.” The program also includes Richard Strauss’ “Til Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” and Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 9.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Sweet Charity

Through Apr. 3, Wright State University

Caption Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in "Sweet Charity" March 18-April 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Wright State senior musical theater major Tassy Kirbas, a dynamic triple threat, stars in Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical about an optimistic woman longing for love in the Big Apple. Songs include “Big Spender” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now.” Apr. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Apr. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glen Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp.

Come From Away

Apr. 6-10, Dayton Live

Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series presents the local premiere of the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away,” based on the true story of the community of Gander, Newfoundland who unexpectedly welcomed the world to its doorstep on Sept. 11, 2001. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $29-$129. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

The Music Man

Apr.7-May 21, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Meredith Willson’s classic musical comedy about con artist Harold Hill’s 1912 visit to River City, Iowa features such standards as “Goodnight, My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” and “Till There Was You.” Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

The Great Gatsby

Apr. 8-10, Dayton Ballet

Caption There are more than 100 costumes in the Dayton Ballet's production of "The Great Gatsby" CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Ballet presents choreographer Ron Cunningham’s dazzling vision of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic about wealthy Jay Gatsby, introspective Nick Carraway and lovely Daisy Buchanan. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $5-$86. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

The Price

Through Apr. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild

Caption (left to right) Ted Eltzroth (Walter Franz), David Williamson (Gregory Solomon), Brendan Sheehan (Victor Franz) and Wendi Michael (Esther Franz) in rehearsal for Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Price." PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON THEATRE GUILD Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Debra Kent directs Arthur Miller’s 1968 drama examination of family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Apr. 14-May 1, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Theatre presents the local premiere of Katie Forgette’s 2019 comedy. Set in the 1970s and akin to Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” the play concerns the O’Shea family trying to make ends meets while dealing with the fallout of 19-year-old Linda explaining the birds and the bees to her younger sister. Performances are 8 p.m. Apr. 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30; 2 p.m. Apr. 17, 24 and May 1; and 7 p.m. Apr. 17, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. $17-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

The Drowsy Chaperone

Apr. 29-May 8, Springboro Community Theatre

Bob Martin, Don McKellar, Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison’s 2006 Tony Award-winning musical comedy concerns a passionate yet introverted musical theatre fan whose favorite cast album comes to life. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or visit borotheatre.org.

Hello, Dolly!

Apr. 29-May 15, Dayton Playhouse

Tina McPhearson stars as matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in director Brian Sharp’s production of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. The sunny score includes “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment” and the title song. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.