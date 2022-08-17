12 events you should check out across the Miami Valley this weekend

Summer is nearly winding down, but you’ll find a little bit of everything to keep you entertained across the Miami Valley this weekend.
From cultural festivals, county fairs and farmers markets to beer tastings, musical theater and thought-provoking art exhibitions, an assortment of diverse, community-driven events are in store. In addition to area stages offering a nostalgic tribute to Elvis Presley and an appearance by an “American Idol” champ, there are a number of free options to enjoy, including the season opening concert from the world renown Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.
Here are 12 events to keep in mind as you finalize your plans.
1. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
When: Through Sept. 11; Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening.
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: Directed and choreographed by Chris Beiser, composer-lyricist William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkin’s entertaining 2005 Tony Award-winning musical comedy centers on six socially awkward adolescents, played by adults, gathering at a regional championship. During the highly competitive affair, which features audience participation, the group ultimately realizes the value of friendship, perseverance, purpose and self-worth. “The I Love You Song,” beautifully performed by Eva Bower, Kyle Krichbaum and Karie-Lee Sutherland, is a signature moment poignantly depicting a child’s yearning for validation.
Cost: $37-$78
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
2. Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Friday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: 31 S. East Street in downtown Bellbrook
Details: The 75th Annual Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest provides games, carnival rides, a car show, a parade, a craft beer and wine tent, and more. Food trailers will be on site offering cotton candy, Italian sausages, chicken and fries, and funnel cakes. Live music will be provided by The Fries Band on Friday at 7 p.m. and 24Seven Band on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: bellbrooklions.org
3. Charm at the Farm
When: Friday, August 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Early Bird) and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (General Admission), and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon
Details: Charm at the Farm is an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre former horse farm. Over 115 local and regional artisans will be on hand for a curated and eclectic mix of vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, gifts, food, drinks, entertainment and more.
Cost: Friday: VIP Night ($19) and tickets are sold online only; Saturday: Early Bird ($16) and General Admission ($11) and tickets are sold online only; Sunday: General Admission ($9) and tickets are sold online and at the gate.
More info: charmatthefarm.com
FYI: Kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. A Pure Barre Pop Up fitness class is offered for free on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. but registration is required. The final Charm at the Farm of 2022 will take place in October.
4. Darke County Fair
When: Aug. 19-27; Gates open at 7 a.m. daily
Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
Details: The Darke County Fair dates back to 1853 and averages 250,000 fairgoers every year. This year’s festivities include a cheerleader competition, harness racing, regional and county tractor pull, demolition derby and more.
Cost: Daily: $7 per person for ages 12 and older. Ages 11 and under admitted free with paying adult. 9-Day Pass: $25 per person (ages 12 and older). Ages 11 and under admitted free with paying adult.
More info: darkecountyfair.com
FYI: Country singer Riley Green will perform with special guest “American Idol” Season 17 (2019) winner Laine Hardy on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s concert are priced at $25-$50.
5. Dayton African American Cultural Festival
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton
Details: The 16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns with live music, stilt walkers, children’s activities, a fashion show, an African wedding, food and merchandise vendors, health care screenings, free resources and more. The festival’s mission is to provide “a space for people to gather to celebrate the richness of the African American cultural experience and uplift the communal family through activities that promote culture, art, education and health awareness.”
Cost: Free
More info: daacf.com/index.html
6. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Dancing in the Streets”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: DCDC launches its 54th season with this high-energy, outdoor performance featuring musical guests, food trucks, a hand-selected opening act, and a special encore performance. The troupe plans to perform the following repertory: Stafford C. Berry, Jr.’s “Wawa Aba,” Trezon Dancy’s “Night Dream” and Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ “Traffic.”
Cost: Free
More info: dcdc.org
7. Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
Details: The 40th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn festival will feature over 100 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors. In addition to steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon, you can purchase such arts and crafts as candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings and more. Children’s activities include a train ride, pony rides and the Big Bounce.
Cost: Free
More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org
8. Great American Beer Tasting
Credit: E.L. HUBBARD
Credit: E.L. HUBBARD
When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: Anticipate a variety of over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers at the 12th Annual Great American Beer Tasting. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20 four-ounce samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more.
Cost: Tickets are $50. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and provide a 2022 souvenir pint glass, five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.
More info: www.daytondragons.com/beertasting
9. Hops in the Hangar
When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Middletown Regional Airport, 1707 Run Way, Middletown
Details: Beer and aviation enthusiasts unite for this unique event featuring craft brews and aviation attractions. Sample 4oz pours from 30 breweries with over 90 beers to choose from. All attendees must be 21 years of age and older. There will also be food trucks on site.
Cost: In advance: $20-$60; Day of show at the gate (if available): $25-$70. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hops-in-the-hangar-a-craft-beer-event-that-really-takes-flight-tickets-295931327567
More info: hopsinthehangar.com
FYI: This event is rain or shine
10. “Jekyll & Hyde”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Details: Innovatheatre presents Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse’s dark, tuneful pop musical based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. The melodic score features “Take Me As I Am,” “Someone Like You,” “A New Life” and “This Is The Moment.” Innova founder Richard Lee Waldeck directs a cast featuring Tanner Brown in the titular roles.
Cost: $25
More info: https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/jekyllandhyde
11. “Planetary Climate Emergency” Gallery Exhibition
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Through Sept. 11. Opening reception Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Yellow Springs Arts Council Community Gallery, 111 Corry Street, Yellow Springs
Details: Area artists create work in response to ongoing climate fears. “Art has a great capacity to expand awareness, engage emotions and help educate people about the need for action,” said the Yellow Springs Arts Council.
More info: ysartscouncil.org
Cost: Free
FYI: All visitors are requested to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status
12. Tyler Christopher Elvis Show
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: What a year it has been for the legacy and music of Elvis Presley, who passed away 45 years ago this week. Austin Butler is generating Oscar buzz for his marvelous portrayal in Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling “Elvis,” and Tyler Christopher is preparing to bring his own flair to the legendary singer once again in the Miami Valley. Christopher, an award-winning professional Elvis tribute artist and performer, has previously been billed as providing “a very tasteful show replicating the legacy of Elvis in his prime, a dramatically different experience than your typical Elvis impersonator.”
Cost: $20
More info: myplazatheatre.com
Best of Dayton
Our Best of Dayton contest is accepting nominations for who should be finalists, and we need your help. If you like events, we have categories including Best Annual Festival, Best Concert Venue, Best Comedy Club and more. Click here to nominate your favorites in Best of Dayton!
About the Author