Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8

Best of Dayton Unique Places to Shop

56 minutes ago

Help us choose the Best of Dayton!

Jump down to the nomination tool or view more information about the contest below.

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category. The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

Check out our guidelines for more information.

» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22

» Voting: Sept. 6-26

How to get information first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in two of our newsletters. Sign up on our newsletters page.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our nomination and voting tool.

For more information, check out more information about how to get involved in the contest.

 

