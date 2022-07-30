Best of Dayton 2022: Nominate here when the contest begins Aug. 8

» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22

» Voting: Sept. 6-26

How to get information first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in two of our newsletters. Sign up on our newsletters page.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our nomination and voting tool.

For more information, check out more information about how to get involved in the contest.