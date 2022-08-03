dayton logo
14 colorful designs to brighten downtown Dayton streets this weekend

The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.

The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.

Events
By
6 minutes ago

The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project, created to turn everyday objects into colorful works of art, will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.

Fourteen winning designs have been turned into vinyl wraps that will cover utility boxes. Installation is underway now.

The first phase of the project is installing vinyl wraps designed by Dayton-area artists of all ages onto utility boxes. Future phases of the ArtWraps project are planned to begin in 2023.

“There was such a tremendous response to the first phase of the ArtWraps program,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “So many creative artists of all ages in our community are eager to help with this project that will enliven and brighten our streets, and these winning designs emphasize the creativity and innovation that Dayton is known for.”

The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.



The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.



The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.





Dozens of artists submitted more than 100 designs to be considered for the first phase of the project. A selection committee narrowed that down to 14 designs to be professionally printed and installed by Digital Fringe onto downtown utility boxes. A fifteenth design was installed as a sample for the ArtWraps project. Artists of winning designs will each receive a $500 prize for their work.

Explore15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The 14 winning designs and artists are:

Watch This Mama - Zuri Cole

Looking Forward - Dave Scott

Retro Waves - Christie Linard

Green Scribbles - Isaac King

Verve - Devon Douglas

Paths and Rivers - Meghan Dillon Fay

Everyone Dance - Brent Beck

Dunbar: A Toast to Dayton - Brian Lawrence

Thistled Pink - Renee Hopson

Dreaming Field - Kim Ceccarelli

Up & Away - Erin Smith Glenn

Octopus’s Dream - Gae Helton

Invention Capital - Amy Deal

Ohio Snapsopts - George Armstrong

Here is a map showing the locations of the winning designs:

A map showing the locations of winning ArtWraps designs.



A map showing the locations of winning ArtWraps designs.



A map showing the locations of winning ArtWraps designs.





Art in the City will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

