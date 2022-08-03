15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities.
On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
Here’s more information on these and other upcoming area events.
1. “Jesus Christ Superstar”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 through 7
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Last year was the 50th anniversary of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series presents a London-conceived production of the acclaimed musical from director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.
Cost: $26-$89
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
2. Elvis Costello
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform with special guest Nicole Atkins. The ticket price includes admission to a pre-show wine tasting on the Main Concourse.
Cost: $23.50-$83
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
3. “Waking Up”
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Friday Aug. 5 through September 4
Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St. inside the Dayton Arcade
Details: Katherine Kadish, Jamaal Durr, Erin Smith Glenn and Kyle Thiele are among the member artists displaying work in “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational.” The gallery is open until 8 p.m. on First Fridays.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-224-3822 or www.thecontemporarydayton.org
4. Art in the City
When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Various outdoor spots in downtown Dayton
Details: AES Ohio Summer in the City’s signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown with hundreds of local dancers, painters, musicians, sculptors, poets and other creatives presenting demonstrations, performances and hands-on workshops.
Cost: Free
More info: www.downtowndayton.org
5. British Car Day
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
Details: The 37th anniversary British Car Day features Austin-Healey, Jaguar, MG and other manufacturers from the United Kingdom. While cars are the main focus, the show also features motorcycles from British companies.
Cost: Free for spectators, $20 to register a car
More info: www.britishcardaydayton.com
6. Lego Fan Expo
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Professional Lego artists, displays and merchants are among the participants in the BrickUniverse: Lego Fan Expo. Lego recreations of landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, Notre-Dame de Paris and the Manhattan Bridge will be on display.
Cost: $15 in advance, $18 at the door; free for children 2 and younger
More info: 937-333-4072 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com
7. I Love the ‘90s
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Take a musical trip back in time with the I Love the ‘90s Tour, a rap and R&B package pulling into Fraze Pavilion. The tour show features Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC.
Cost: $30 Tix pack, $50 lawn & terrace, $70 orchestra and $75 plaza in advance; ticket prices increase $5 the day of the show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
8. Polish Summer Fest
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton
Details: Polish Club hosts Polish Summer Fest, which features food, beverages and dancing to live music. Duane Malinowski and his polka band from Toledo will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. No coolers will be permitted.
Cost: $5 per carload
More info: 937-222-8092
9. The Foxies
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Nashville-based rock band the Foxies with local openers Clemmer. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Levitt Pavilion presents Tony Terry & Vibe 5, an evening of R&B from the actor and singer from North Carolina.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
10. Lebanon Blues Festival
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6
Where: Downtown Lebanon along Main Street
Details: Top blues musicians, food vendors and unique artisan and craftsmen booths comprise this 23rd annual event.
Cost: Free
More info: https://lebanonbluesfestival.com/
11. Bluegrass and Brew
When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St., Fairborn
Details: Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent and The Rage headlines this event which includes multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities and a beer garden flowing with brews from Bonbright Distributors and Warped Wing.
Cost: Free
More info: www.bluegrassandbrew.com
12. “Thrust”
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs (Saturday) and Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton (Sunday)
Details: Local filmmaker Victor Bonacore’s latest project is a post-apocalyptic exploration of a world ruled by girl gangs.
Cost: $5
More info: www.littleart.com and https://neonmovies.com
13. First Friday
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: This art hop features exhibit openings at the galleries, along with a variety of entertainment options, including street performances and roaming entertainers, arts demonstrations, live music, dining and shopping specials, and more.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
14. Small Farm and Food Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: Carriage Hill Farm and MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights
Details: This event is devoted to the importance of eating healthy, small farms, hobby farming and homesteading skills. A variety of food trucks will also be available.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.metroparks.org/
15. W. Social Tap & Table Block Party
When: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Friday, August 5. Rain date planned for Aug. 7
Where: 1100 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: Celebrate the opening of Dayton’s new food destination, located in the historic Wright-Dunbar District. Six restaurants comprise the hall: De’Lish, Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., ILLY’S Fire Pizza, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA and Taco Street Co.
More info: https://www.facebook.com/wsocialfoodhall
