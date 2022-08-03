15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Last year was the 50th anniversary of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series presents a London-conceived production of the acclaimed musical from director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.

Cost: $26-$89

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, currently on tour with special guest Nicole Atkins, perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Aug. 6.

2. Elvis Costello

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform with special guest Nicole Atkins. The ticket price includes admission to a pre-show wine tasting on the Main Concourse.

Cost: $23.50-$83

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Works from Katherine Kadish, Jamaal Durr, Erin Smith Glenn, Kyle Thiele (pictured) and other member artists are featured in "Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational" at The Contemporary inside the Dayton Arcade, Friday Aug. 5 through September 4.

3. “Waking Up”

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Friday Aug. 5 through September 4

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St. inside the Dayton Arcade

Details: Katherine Kadish, Jamaal Durr, Erin Smith Glenn and Kyle Thiele are among the member artists displaying work in “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational.” The gallery is open until 8 p.m. on First Fridays.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-3822 or www.thecontemporarydayton.org

The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown Dayton on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Over 300 artists will be stationed around downtown's core to celebrate the visual and performing arts through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and more.

4. Art in the City

When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Various outdoor spots in downtown Dayton

Details: AES Ohio Summer in the City’s signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown with hundreds of local dancers, painters, musicians, sculptors, poets and other creatives presenting demonstrations, performances and hands-on workshops.

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org

A trio of MG's enters the show field at Eastwood Metro Park for British Car Day, which will be held this year on Aug. 6.

5. British Car Day

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Details: The 37th anniversary British Car Day features Austin-Healey, Jaguar, MG and other manufacturers from the United Kingdom. While cars are the main focus, the show also features motorcycles from British companies.

Cost: Free for spectators, $20 to register a car

More info: www.britishcardaydayton.com

Professional Lego artists, displays and merchants are among the participants in the BrickUniverse: Lego Fan Expo at Dayton Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.

6. Lego Fan Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Professional Lego artists, displays and merchants are among the participants in the BrickUniverse: Lego Fan Expo. Lego recreations of landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, Notre-Dame de Paris and the Manhattan Bridge will be on display.

Cost: $15 in advance, $18 at the door; free for children 2 and younger

More info: 937-333-4072 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com

Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base (pictured), Tone Loc and Young MC are on the bill for the I Love the '90s Tour, pulling into Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, Aug. 6.

7. I Love the ‘90s

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Take a musical trip back in time with the I Love the ‘90s Tour, a rap and R&B package pulling into Fraze Pavilion. The tour show features Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Cost: $30 Tix pack, $50 lawn & terrace, $70 orchestra and $75 plaza in advance; ticket prices increase $5 the day of the show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Polish Summer Fest, which features food, beverages and dancing to live music from Duane Malinowski and his polka band, at Polish Picnic Grounds in Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 7.

8. Polish Summer Fest

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton

Details: Polish Club hosts Polish Summer Fest, which features food, beverages and dancing to live music. Duane Malinowski and his polka band from Toledo will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. No coolers will be permitted.

Cost: $5 per carload

More info: 937-222-8092

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton presents Nashville-based rockers the Foxies (pictured) with local openers Clemmer on Friday, Aug. 5, and Tony Terry & Vibe 5 on Saturday, Aug. 6.

9. The Foxies

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Nashville-based rock band the Foxies with local openers Clemmer. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Levitt Pavilion presents Tony Terry & Vibe 5, an evening of R&B from the actor and singer from North Carolina.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Guitarist Bob Margolin will perform Aug. 5 and 6 at the Lebanon Blues Festival.

10. Lebanon Blues Festival

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6

Where: Downtown Lebanon along Main Street

Details: Top blues musicians, food vendors and unique artisan and craftsmen booths comprise this 23rd annual event.

Cost: Free

More info: https://lebanonbluesfestival.com/

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage are among the performers at Bluegrass and Brew Aug. 5 in Fairborn.

11. Bluegrass and Brew

When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St., Fairborn

Details: Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent and The Rage headlines this event which includes multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities and a beer garden flowing with brews from Bonbright Distributors and Warped Wing.

Cost: Free

More info: www.bluegrassandbrew.com

The new movie "THRUST" from Kettering resident Victor Bonacore premieres at Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs Saturday.

12. “Thrust”

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs (Saturday) and Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton (Sunday)

Details: Local filmmaker Victor Bonacore’s latest project is a post-apocalyptic exploration of a world ruled by girl gangs.

Cost: $5

More info: www.littleart.com and https://neonmovies.com

First Friday will be held throughout downtown Dayton Aug. 5.

13. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This art hop features exhibit openings at the galleries, along with a variety of entertainment options, including street performances and roaming entertainers, arts demonstrations, live music, dining and shopping specials, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

Five Rivers MetroParks will host the Small Farm & Food Fest on Saturday, August 6, at Carriage Hill MetroPark. The food-focused event is free for all ages and features dozens of hands-on activities, a pop-up farmers market, demonstrations, speakers and other activities that helped to promote healthy eating and sustainable living.

14. Small Farm and Food Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6

Where: Carriage Hill Farm and MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights

Details: This event is devoted to the importance of eating healthy, small farms, hobby farming and homesteading skills. A variety of food trucks will also be available.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.metroparks.org/

West Social Tap & Table at 1100 W. Third St. in the Wright Dunbar business district.

15. W. Social Tap & Table Block Party

When: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Friday, August 5. Rain date planned for Aug. 7

Where: 1100 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Celebrate the opening of Dayton’s new food destination, located in the historic Wright-Dunbar District. Six restaurants comprise the hall: De’Lish, Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., ILLY’S Fire Pizza, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA and Taco Street Co.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/wsocialfoodhall

