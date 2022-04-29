35 events to keep you busy throughout May in Dayton

Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $26 advance, $31 at the door. More info: 937-276-6930 or www.hamvention.org.

2. “Epic Opera”

Dayton Opera’s 2021-2022 season comes to a close with “Epic Opera,” which includes some of most beloved works from the vast opera repertoire. Dayton Philharmonic Chorus and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman join Dayton Opera for a program featuring pieces by Verdi, Wagner, Puccini and others. Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. Show times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $32-$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

3. Fleurs de Fête

Dayton History presents its annual “Party in the Park” at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22. The event, on the lawn behind Carillon Brewing Co., is presented with support from Arrow Wine and Heidelberg Distributing Co. Must be 21 or older. Cost: $70 in advance, $75 at the door. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

4. “Soulstice”

“Soulstice: Mahogany Night” is the theme of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s annual gala. The evening features a special dance program, an island-inspired dinner, cocktails and more. Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday, May 14. A pre-gala reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the gala from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Cost: $175-$300. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

5. Heritage Day

Dayton History presents Heritage Day Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29. This patriotic celebration features a performance by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 p.m. Carillon Park Concert Band performs at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 adults (18-59), $10 (seniors 60 and older), $8 children (3-17) and active military, retirees, veterans and reservists with valid I.D. Free admission for Dayton History members. More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org.

6. The Contemporary Dayton

Three very different art exhibitions open at The Contemporary Dayton inside The Arcade, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, on Thursday, May 5. The featured shows are “Beverly Fishman — Cure,” “George Rush — Assisted Living” and “Mary Reid Kelley & Patrick Kelley — Night Kitchen.” Cost: Free. The work of Fishman, Rush and the Kelleys will be on display through July 22. More info: 937-224-3822 or www.thecontemporarydayton.org.

Joe Gatto, known for his work with comedy troupe the Tenderloins and the hit truTV series "Impractical Jokers," performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Joe Gatto

Joe Gatto first came to prominence as a member of comedy troupe the Tenderloins. The comedian and his pals saw their fame grow thanks to the hit truTV series “Impractical Jokers.” Gatto, who is currently on the road doing his own solo comedy shows, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $50-$150. More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com.

8. Rhapsody-N-Soul

Georgia Me, known as the Queen of Spoken Word, is coming to town to headline Rhapsody-N-Soul, an evening of poetry, storytelling and music. Soul Fire Productions presents Rhapsody-N-Soul at The Tank, the black box theater in the lower level of Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. Daytonians Ralph Farley and Leroy Bean and Long Island-based Kyle “Atlas” Flemings will also perform. More info: www.arcadedayton.com.

9. myheroes Car Show and Concert

The annual classic car show at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton on Saturday, May 21 is now myheroes Car Show and Concert. The event, which has been rebranded in recognition of the myheroes program, also features live bands and food trucks. Car show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 844-225-7057 or www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.

Donnell Rawlings, who has appeared in feature films, hosted television programs and done voiceover work, brings his stand-up act to Wiley's Comedy Club in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

10. Donnell Rawlings

Plenty of comedians appeared on “Chappelle’s Show” but few capitalized on it like Donnell Rawlings. He has appeared in feature films, hosted television programs and done voiceover work without drawing his focus away from stand-up. Rawlings returns to the area for a two-night stand at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $45. More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com.

11. Broken English

The organizers of Broken English: Dayton continue their mission of promoting spoken word performances with another unique program. Mariah Ivey, Thomas Ellison and Siri Imani perform at the latest event at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 6. A pre-show cocktail hour in the gallery features the visual art of Zuri Ali and Jamaal Durr and meet and greet with the performers. Cost: $25-$35. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. Dayton Ballet School

Some of the areas rising young dancers will be taking the stage for “Alice in Wonderland” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sunday, May 15. Dayton Ballet School presents a matinee performance at 3 p.m. featuring more than 100 young performers, from pre-professional students to members of Dayton Ballet II. Cost: $20. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

13. Rosewood Gallery

Rosewood Gallery at Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering has a pair of solo shows opening on Monday, May 9. The ceramics of Drew Ippoliti of Akron and the sculpture of Columbus-based Nicole Massey will be on display through June 17. Gallery hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free. More info: 937-296-0294 or www.playkettering.org/rosewood.

14. “Discovery: Full STEAM Ahead with Mister C”

The focus of “Discovery: Full STEAM Ahead with Mister C” is Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math for grades 4 to 12. This multimedia educational program is presented twice at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, May 5. The 11:30 a.m. show is sold out but tickets were still available at press time for the 9:30 a.m. performance. Cost: $5. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

15. “A Century of Cinema”

For the month of May, the classic film series “A Century of Cinema” at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg continues with two disparate but somehow related titles from the 1970s. First up is “Star Wars” on Wednesday, May 4 followed by “The Godfather” on May 18. Each 7 p.m. screening is hosted by Doug Sorrell, who share stories, photos, film clips and more. Cost: $5. More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com.

THEATER

16. “Mean Girls”

The stage adaptation of the feature film, “Mean Girls,” is direct from Broadway and features book by Tina Fey and music by her husband, Jeff Richmond. The musical, which also has lyrics by Nell Benjamin and direction from Casey Nicholaw, opens at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, on Tuesday, May 31. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $29-$125. “Mean Girls” runs through June 5. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The updated stage version of "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" currently touring the United States makes a stop at the Schuster Center in Dayton Thursday through Saturday, May 26 through 28. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

17. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

An updated stage version of “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is currently touring the United States. This show features “The Candy Man,” “Pure Imagination” and other songs from the original film with a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, Thursday through Saturday, May 26 through 28. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $29-$89. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

18. “The Old Man and the Old Moon”

“The Old Man and the Old Moon” is a musical with book, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co. Jeff Sams directs. Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton, beginning Friday, May 27. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends. Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students. “The Old Man and the Old Moon” runs through June 12. More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

19. “Friend Art”

In her play, “Friend Art,” Sofia Alvarez explores the consequences of romantic entanglements and personal aspirations. The Nerve’s presentation of the stage drama opens at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, on Thursday, May 19. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $22. Friend Art,” which runs through Sunday, May 29, is recommended for ages 18 and older. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

20. “Something Rotten!”

TheatreLab Dayton, formerly Dare 2 Defy Productions, closes its first rebranded season under the guidance of artistic director Mackensie King and executive director Philip Drennen with “Something Rotten!” The show is presented at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $18-$63. More info: 937-228-3630, www.daytonlive.org or theatrelabdayton.org.

21. “May 4th Voices”

“May 4th Voices” is based on eyewitness accounts of the tragic shootings at Kent State University in May 1970. A new local mounting of the play is presented at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. Show times are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $25. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

22. “The Odd Couple”

“The Odd Couple” is Neil Simon’s enduring comic tale of two middle-age divorced friends with very different demeanors trying to live together. The tale of Oscar and Felix opens at Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon, on Friday, May 13. The show, which runs weekends through Sunday, May 22, is presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $20. “The Odd Couple” runs weekends through Sunday, May 22. More info: www.ltcplays.com.

23. “Into the Woods”

For “Into the Woods,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine borrowed characters from the Brothers Grimm. The whimsical musical has become a staple of the stage, including a local production running at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Thursday through Sunday, May 5 through 8. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $25. More info: sorgoperahouse.org.

MUSIC

Superstar duo Steve Martin and Martin Short opens the summer season at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today Tour" also features Jeff Babko with Alison Brown & Fair Weather. Credit: ANNA WEBBER

24. Steve Martin & Martin Short

Superstar duo Steve Martin and Martin Short opens the summer season at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28. The “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today Tour” also features Jeff Babko with Alison Brown & Fair Weather. Cost: $49 lawn & terrace, $129 orchestra and $139 plaza in advance, $54 lawn & terrace, $134 orchestra and $144 plaza day of show. More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

After been set back numerous times by pandemic shutdowns and coronavirus infections, KISS brings its End of the Road Tour to the Nutter Center in Fairborn on Thursday, May 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

25. KISS

The pandemic impacted every single touring act but one band that has endured plenty of ups and downs, cancellations and rescheduling is KISS. Through it all, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and the rest remained devoted to completing its “End of the Road Tour.” After multiple delays, KISS’ final tour is scheduled to pull into the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

26. Jake Owen

It’s been three years since Jake Owen’s last album but the country singer is keeping fans satiated with singles like his latest offering, “Up There Down Here.” K99.1-FM presents Owen in concert at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Special guests King Calaway and Dave’s Highway will also perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $35-$65. More info: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com.

27. Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns is one of the old guards of Contemporary Christian music so it’s fitting the award-winning group is sharing the stage with one of rising acts of the genre this spring. Mark Hall and his bandmates will present a night of worship music with special guests We The Kingdom, the 2021 Dove Award-winner of Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year. The tour pulls into the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Cost: $25.75-$119.75. More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com.

The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents Black Violin, Wil B (right) and Kev Marcus, in concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday, May 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

28. Black Violin

After being sidelined from the road during the COVID-19 shutdowns, Black Violin has been touring heavily. The duo of Wil B and Kev Marcus continue to enthrall audiences with a delicious blend of classical, hip-hop, world music, R&B and pop. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents Black Violin’s return to the area for a concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6. Cost: $30-$50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

29. IndieCraft

Guided By Voices has been touring nationally but it has been a while since the group’s last public show in the area. Robert Pollard and company headline IndieCraft at Mother Stewart’s, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield, Friday through Sunday, May 13 through 15. The festival lineup also features Motherfolk, Texas King, Speaking Suns and M. Ross Perkins. Festival hours are 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. More info: motherstewartsbrewing.com.

Phillips, Craig and Dean, which has scored more than 20 number one Contemporary Christian hits, headlines Faith and Friends Radio's 11th anniversary concert at Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Saturday, May 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

30. Phillips, Craig and Dean

Contemporary Christian act Phillips, Craig and Dean has scored more than 20 number one hits since forming in the early 1990s. The award-winning group headlines Faith and Friends Radio’s 11th anniversary concert at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Cost: $20 and $30 adults, $50 VIP. VIP tickets include pre-show Q&A with the group. More info: www.faithandfriendsradio.com.

31. Bach Society of Dayton

Bach Society of Dayton presents “Renewed,” a tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar featuring Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin, soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox and accompanist R. Alan Kimbrough. The program, at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, features world premieres of new works set to Dunbar poems commissioned from composer Adolphus Hailstork and the two winners of the society’s Young Composers Competition. Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military and groups of 10 or more, $15 students. More info: www.bachsocietyofdayton.org.

32. Jim Witter

“The Piano Men” is a touring tribute to the music of chart-topping singing pianists Elton John and Billy Joel by Canadian musician Jim Witter. Miami Valley Community Concert Association closes its season with this show in Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Cost: $35 adults, $5 students. More info: mvcconcert.org.

Texas-based composer Mark Burrows with members of Kettering Children's Choir, which presents the world premiere of his piece, "Green Again," during its spring concert at Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church on Wednesday, May 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

33. Kettering Children’s Choir

Kettering Children’s Choir presents “A Choral Bouquet” at Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. The spring concert features the world premiere of Texas-based composer Mark Burrows’ “Green Again,” which was commissioned by KCC in 2019 and features lyrics suggested by the singers. Cost: $10. More info: www.ketteringchildrenschoir.org.

Sonya Szabo-Reynolds (pictured), Dona Noune and Samee Griffith are among the adult members of Dayton Music Club performing during its Scholarship Benefit Concert at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering on Sunday, May 1. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

34. Dayton Music Club

Dayton Music Club presents its Scholarship Benefit Concert at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. This program features three of the top winners and adult DMC members Samee Griffith, Aaron Mood, Sonya Szabo-Reynolds and Dona Noune. Ellie Sauser (piano, organ) performs L. Vierne’s “Lied No. 17″ and “Excursion 1, Op. 20″ by Samuel Barber, Esther Bright (piano) performs S. Eckhardt-Gramatte’s “Valse Chromatique” and Mira Buerk (guitar) performs “Prelude No. 1″ by H. Villa-Lobos. Cost: Free. More info: 937-297-0463 or www.daytonmusicclub.org.

35. Sideshow

Sideshow is one of the original and now signature events at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. After several years off due to COVID, the annual multi-act festival returns on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 with performances by Far From Eden, John Dubuc’s Guilty Pleasures, Tino, Nautical Theme, Motel Faces, Snake Oil Revival and others. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. More info: yellowcabtavern.com.

