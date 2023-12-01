40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this December

1. Luminary Walk

A Luminary Walk will be held at Bill Yeck Park, 2230 E. Centerville Station Rd., Dayton, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. There will be a half-mile and 1-mile trail to walk. This is a pet-friendly event. The Centerville High School’s symphonic choir will perform. Donations will be accepted for the Dayton Diaper Depot. Cost: Free. More info: www.cwpd.recdesk.com.

2. Purple Poinsettia Craft and Vendor Show

This event will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Rd., Xenia, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Shop at over 100 booths of artists, crafters, farmers, jewelers, gemstones, authors, flowers, plants and much more. Cost: $3 cash donation. They will also be accepting donations of paper towels, blankets, bleach, plastic gloves and anything else to donate to a local animal shelter. More info: www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

3. Artisan Fair and Brisket Lunch

This event will be held at the Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Rd., Dayton, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Vendors will be selling holiday items including Hanukkah and Judaic merchandise. Barbecue brisket sandwiches and latkes will be available to eat in or take home. Plus, homemade chopped liver will be available for the half pound. Cost: Free. More info: www.templebethor.com.

4. United Rehabilitation Services Telethon

The 45th annual telethon will be broadcast on WDTN from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Hear moving stories from and about the thousands of children and adults with disabilities and their families whose lives have been impacted by URS. The telethon also features a “Year in Review” of URS as they share their successes and plans for the future by interviewing client families, staff and supporters. Cost: Donations accepted. More info: www.ursdayton.org.

5. Artisan Night

Artisan Night will take place at the 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. This event offers an evening of holiday workshops including tabletop decorative arrangements, stamped jewelry, fused glass and more. Cost: Free. More info: www.metroparks.org.

6. 4 Paws Service Dog Team Graduation

This event will be held at 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. The community is invited to our service dog graduations and see what it takes to raise and train a service dog. This event is family-friendly and will include hearing from 4 Paws staff and each of our new service dog teams. There will be a behind-the-scenes tour. Cost: Free. More info: www.4pawsforability.org.

7. Sunlight Village Gala

The gala will be held at the Sinclair Conference Center, Building 12, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. This fundraiser wants to create a culture of hope and break down barriers to mental health and wellness for our youth, young adults and families in our most underserved communities, with a major focus on West Dayton. There will be music, dinner and a cash bar. Cost: $60 per person. $480 per table. More info: 937-640-1679 or www.sunlight-village.org.

8. Beauty Business Bootcamp

The bootcamp will be held at Wisdom Beauty Salon, 2523 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. Learn the skills needed to start a career in beauty. Attendees will create a business vision board, an action plan to earn money, a one-year marketing plan and a business structure. Vendors will include businesses that can help with websites, marketing, branding, product development, insurance, bookkeeping and more. Cost: $97. More info: 937-410-0040.

9. Harlem Globetrotters

The legendary basketball stars return to Wright State University’s Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. See the Globetrotters dribble, spin and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals. Cost: $39-$139. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.org.

DANCE

10. Casuals Band Christmas Dance

The dance will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Dance to polkas and waltzes, and enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Cost: $14 for members. $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

11. “The Nutcracker”

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 8-17 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Performances vary. A sensory-friendly show will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. The cast of Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker includes the full professional Dayton Ballet company, dancers from Dayton Ballet II and the Dayton Ballet School, and children from the Dayton area, all of whom have the pleasure of dancing to live music performed by the Dayton Philharmonic. Cost: $13.50-$88.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

12. Polish Club Christmas Dance

This event will be held at the Polish Club Hall, 1470 Valley St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Music will be provided by the band Flashback. Bring nonperishable food and/or personal care items to donate to the Old North Dayton Food Pantry. Must be 21 to attend. Cost: Free. More info: Email Joyce Grillmeier at jrgrill946@aol.com.

13. Le PeTiT CiRqUe

The world’s only all-kid humanitarian cirque company will present the world premiere of its Christmas spectacular at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. The troupe appeared at the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo and have since performed on NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and have entertained audiences worldwide, including the Dalai Lama. Cost: $20-$40 More info: arbogastpac.com

FOOD AND DINING

14. Chanukah Brunch

The brunch will be held at the Jewish Community Center at the Jewish Community Center, 525 Versailles Dr., Dayton, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. There will be Chanukah songs, trivia and entertainment with Rich Begel. Lunch includes fresh salad with dressing, tuna salad, egg salad, potato latkes, sour cream and applesauce, bagels, cream cheese, fresh fruit salad, donuts, coffee and tea. Cost: $20. More info: 937-853-0372 or www.jewishdayton.org.

HOLIDAY

15. Fairborn Hometown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

This event will be held in downtown Fairborn from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Families can come to Santa’s Candy Cane Land at Main Street Commons where kids can participate in free activities such as craft stations, Santa letter writing station, and an inflatable snow globe. There will be other activities at a minimal cost as well such as a giant slide, train rides, carousel rides and mechanical reindeer. Cost: Free. More info: www.fairbornoh.gov.

16. Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

The lighting will take place at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. There will be hot chocolate and cookies as well as the return of the Santa Paws event. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

17. Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival

The festival will take place at the Rosewood Arts Centre, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The event will feature artists, demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser. Cost: Free. More info: www.playkettering.org.

18. Carroll Holiday Bazaar

The bazaar will be held at Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be over 60 exhibitors with homemade goods, crafts, food and popular local vendor items. Cost: Free. More info: www.carrollhs.org.

19. West Carrollton Holiday Festival

The festival will take place at 300 E. Central Ave. from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. This annual tradition includes horse-drawn wagon rides, performances by the West Carrollton High School choir and orchestra groups, and a candy cane hunt. Cost: Free. More info: www.westcarrollton.org.

20. Holly Days at the Arcade

This event will take place at Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and 3-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. This year’s three-day event in the Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank event spaces will feature holiday shopping from small business vendors, food trucks and sweet treats, live entertainment curated by Culture Works, cash bars, and holiday surprises. Cost: Free. More info: www.arcadedayton.com.

21. Cookie Walk and Santa’s Tot Shop

This 12th annual event will be held at We Care Arts Berkeley Center, 3035 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Cookie lovers will walk around tables overflowing with cookies and candies lovingly made by volunteers. Also, kids ages 4-11 can get a ticket to Santa’s Tot Shop where they can pick out a secret present for their parents or guardians and get it wrapped for them. Cookies will be sold by the pound. Cost: Free. Cookies are $10 a pound. More info: www.wecarearts.org.

22. Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace

This ninth annual event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Shop over 100 art and craft vendors offering items including folk art, vintage, antiques, collectibles, clothing boutiques and gourmet gift food. Cost: $5. Free for children under 12. More info: www.montcofair.com.

23. Christkindlmarkt

This German Christmas Market will be held at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Quality vendors will offer handcrafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts. The annual Liederkranz Christmas Raffle will also feature many wonderful items. Cost: Free. More info: www.daytongermanclub.org.

24. Holiday Festival of Lights

This event will take place at Shafor Park in Oakwood at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Residents are invited to put luminarias out in front of their house and to consider participating with their neighbors. At 6:30 p.m. bring the family to Shafor Park for an evening of community fellowship with lights, songs and refreshments, and a visit from Santa Claus. Cost: Free. More info: www.oakwoodohio.gov.

25. Live Nativity

There will be a live nativity at Open Bible Christian Church, 4715 Burkhardt Ave., Dayton from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. This event will have a petting zoo, pony rides for children, food and refreshments. Cost: Free. More info: www.open-bible.org.

26. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

Dayton Live will present this family-friendly show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, noon on Saturday, Dec. 16 and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Cost: $42.50-$102.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

27. Anglican Christmas Festival

This festival will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., Dayton from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Celebrate English, Celtic, and American Christmas traditions including traditional English food and drinks, music, carols and a live nativity with animals. Handmade ornaments and prepackaged food items will be available for purchase. Live music will continue throughout the event. Cost: Free. More info: www.stpauls-dayton.org.

MUSIC

28. Community Holiday Celebration Concert

This event will be performed at Sinclair College’s Centerville campus, 5100 Clyo Road, from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Featuring the “Vivaldi Gloria” with the combined voices of Sinclair Chorale, Andrew Hohman, conductor, and The Kettering Fairmont High School Symphonic Chorale, Brody McDonald, conductor. Plus selections from the Sinclair Youth Jazz Ensemble, a Sinclair Wind Symphony Brass Choir and a sneak peek at “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE” from Sinclair Theatre’s holiday performance. Cost: Free. More info: 937-512-2363 or www.sinclair.edu/locations/centerville.

29. Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

The DPYO will perform at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Enjoy an afternoon of great music, great performances and holiday songs. Cost: $6-$8.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

30. Sweet Sounds of the Holidays

Bach Society of Dayton’s holiday concert will be held at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Bach Society Chorus, directed by David Crean and accompanied by R. Alan Kimbrough, will perform. The event will also feature the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and the Kettering Advent Ringers. Cost: $20-$30. Free for children 12 and under. More info: www.bachsocietyofdayton.org.

31. “Dirty Dancing In Concert”

This production will be performed at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. Cost: $60-$100. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

32. Dayton Area Harp Ensemble

The troupe will perform two Harpin’ Holidays Concerts. The first one will be at the St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville, from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The second concert will be at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1120 S. Detroit St. in Xenia, from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The ensemble includes 17 harps with flute, violin, viola, cello and percussion. Cost: Free. More info: 937-376-4608 and 937-532-5421.

33. “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

Dayton Live presents this holiday experience at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-10. Enjoy the voices of Gina Handy and Philip Drennen, with Deron Bell and his merry melody makers, for another festive cabaret experience. Cost: $30. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

34. LeAnn Rimes

The Grammy winner will bring her holiday tour to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Rimes is an international, multi-platinum-selling, acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally. Cost: $45-$95. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

35. Centerville Community Chorus Holiday Concert

Join the Centerville Community Chorus along with instrumentalist for a free, family-friendly concert featuring some of your favorite chorus holiday music. Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Food and refreshments are provided. More info: linktr.ee/centervillecommunitychorusohio

NEW YEAR’S EVE

36. New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance

This event will take place at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. This is a celebration of Czech-Slovak New Year. The evening starts with a social hour and appetizers, and then at 3 p.m. the dancing begins. The Frank Moravcik Band will perform. Champagne will also be provided at 6 p.m. There will also be beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks. Cost: $25 for members. $26 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

37. New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco

This sixth annual event will take place at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, from 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Zac Pitts is the host for the evening, and there will be three different stations to choose from. There will be a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. Cost: $15 in advance. $20 at the door. $120 for a group of 10. More info: www.daytonsilentdisco.com.

38. Downtown Countdown: A New Year’s Celebration

This event will occur at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, Culture Works will celebrate its 50th year of service to the Dayton region. Guests will enjoy delicious appetizers, festive drinks, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. Cost: $125. More info: 937-222-2787 or www.cultureworks.org.

39. New Year’s Eve Skate

This special skating event will take place at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Cost: $10. More info: 937-275-7275 or www.metroparks.org.

40. New Year’s Bash

This event will be held at Little York Tavern, 4120 Little York Rd., Dayton, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Ring in the new year with great music and delicious food. Cost: $10. More info: 937-890-6700.

41. Back 2 the ‘90s New Year’s Eve Party

This event will take place at The Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Howl2Go’s Live Dueling Piano Band will be taking requests. There will also be a photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, bar, ‘90s-themed dinner stations, champagne toast and ball drop. Cost: $179-$1,400. More info: 937-223-1000 or www.marriott.com.

THEATER

42. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical”

This children’s show will be performed Dec. 1-17 at the Town Hall Theatre, 27 N. Main St. in Centerville. Times vary. Cost: $11-$17. More info: www.washingtontwp.org.

43. “Reindeer Sessions”

The Human Theatre Company will present “Reindeer Sessions” Dec. 13-23 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. After a fight that left history’s most famous reindeer with a broken red nose, Blitzen is forced into a series of anger management therapy sessions by Kringle Enterprises. Tasked with finding the cause of this violent outburst, his therapist Dr. Arbor hopes to help him understand what led to this moment. Cost: $20-$53. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

44. “Twas The Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE!”

This new play by Patti Frankhouser Celek will be performed at Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, at noon on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. This children’s comedy mashes two holiday favorites into a delightful “tail” of family pets discovering the many ways humans celebrate the holidays, including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Las Posadas. Cost: $8. More info: www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

VISUAL ARTS

45. “Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris”

French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, will be saluted by Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, through Jan. 14, 2024. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era). Admission for this world-touring exhibition is included in the museum’s general admission, which includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view, as well as the museum collection galleries. General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger). www.daytonartinstitute.org.

46. “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience”

This tour continues at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Closed Christmas Day. Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. The visit will take around one hour. Cost: $19.99-$83.99. More info: www.beyondvangogh.com.