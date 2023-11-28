BreakingNews
Dayton restaurant owner battles former employee on Food Network’s ‘SuperChef Grudge Match’

Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Nutter Center in 2024

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Do
By
1 hour ago
X

Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco will bring his “It Ain’t Right” tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities — nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Maniscalco has been hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades and has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

His success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His new HBO MAX series, “Bookie,” co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer and producer Chuck Lorre, follows a veteran bookie “navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.”

He can also be seen on the big screen in projects such as the animated feature film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold,” and the dramedy “Somewhere in Queens” with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. He also co-wrote and starred in “About My Father,” loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. He also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, “The Irishman” as well as Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning “Green Book.”

ExploreWright State alumna wins award for role in London ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an “inspiring, honest and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations — to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.”

ExploreTaylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film to stream in December with extra songs

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at SebastianLive.com.

In Other News
1
Campfire Comedy brings laughs to the backyard
2
Ohio-based female comics headline Dayton Funny Bone’s ‘Laughing for a...
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: The Big Bounce America makes 2 stops in Ohio
4
FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE THEATER: Robust roster of musicals and plays...
5
Dayton area comedy club to celebrate 1-year anniversary

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top