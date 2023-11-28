Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Nutter Center in 2024

Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco will bring his “It Ain’t Right” tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities — nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” said Maniscalco in a press release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Maniscalco has been hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades and has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

His success in comedy extends beyond the stand-up stage. His new HBO MAX series, “Bookie,” co-produced by Maniscalco and legendary director, writer and producer Chuck Lorre, follows a veteran bookie “navigating the impending legalization of sports gambling and the evolving culture that bounces him around Los Angeles.”

He can also be seen on the big screen in projects such as the animated feature film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” the Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold,” and the dramedy “Somewhere in Queens” with Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf. He also co-wrote and starred in “About My Father,” loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro. He also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, “The Irishman” as well as Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning “Green Book.”

Maniscalco is also an author of the national best-selling memoir, “Stay Hungry,” an “inspiring, honest and uproarious collection of essays that traces his career from the trials and tribulations — to reaching the pinnacles of comedy success.”

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at SebastianLive.com.