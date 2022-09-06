A call to action, compassion: TheatreLab Dayton presents ‘La Cage’ at Top of the Market

“Albin is very special to me, as a gay man,” said Douglas. “I want to present him as authentically as I can because I see so much of myself in him. It’s easy to present a stereotype or a caricature, but I hope to portray him as a layered person with insecurities and flaws, and whose main motivation is to be unapologetically himself in a world that may not have its arms outstretched to him. He creates his place and it’s fabulous.”

“’La Cage’ really hits home with its clever lyrics and poignant approach to the idea of family is what we choose – not what has been chosen for us,” added Joshua Stucky, who portrays Georges and is a co-founder of The Rubi Girls. “Love wins, a truly profound statement, comes to life in this story.”

Helming a mad extravaganza

Director Philip Drennen, TheatreLab executive director, says choosing “La Cage” was a no-brainer for the troupe due to the talents and popularity of The Rubi Girls, who have offered entertaining drag performances since the late 1980s. But he’s also enjoyed diving deeper into the script, which provides structural depth for Herman’s sunny songs, including the gorgeous “Song on the Sand,” uplifting “The Best of Times” and lively title number.

“The more I read the script, I knew I really wanted to highlight the scene work due to the strengths of this great cast,” said Drennen. “Ben and Josh are so good and so funny. Both can think on their feet. Ben performs improv all the time and Josh hosts Rubi shows in front of hundreds and sometimes thousands of people. Both are funny but they are also so sweet. They’re showing so much heart.”

Combined Shape Caption Scott Winters (Hannah) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "La Cage aux Folles," slated Sept. 8-10 at Top of the Market. PHOTO BY MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Combined Shape Caption Scott Winters (Hannah) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "La Cage aux Folles," slated Sept. 8-10 at Top of the Market. PHOTO BY MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

Drennen, who staged TheatreLab’s outstanding “Cabaret” last season featuring Stucky’s luminous portrayal of Fraulein Schneider, acknowledges “La Cage” is intended to be a lavish spectacle. Still, he has conceived a more intimate approach suiting the confines of The Warehouse, the largest room at Top of the Market primarily used for weddings, charity events and trade shows.

“We’re having the audience on three sides, really close to the action,” he said. “We’ll also have lights and set pieces indicating the (various) settings such as the nightclub, apartment and restaurant. It’s been interesting to take a more intimate route with the show, which is typically seen on a proscenium stage with a lot of set changes.”

“It was a goal to put on this work in a place that allowed us to really connect with the audience,” added Mackensie King, TheatreLab artistic director. “Top of the Market was the perfect location for many reasons but it’s also another local Dayton business. We want to support local as much as possible.”

The cast includes Garrett Young as Jean-Michel, Alex Muhlenkamp as Anne Dindon, Mark Garner as Edouard Dindon, Amy Askins as Marie Dindon, Allie Haines as Jacqueline, Alex Everett as Jacob, Jamal Caan as Francis, Brooke Cierra as Colette/Ensemble, Sam Evans as Madame Renaud/Ensemble, Joshua Silver Hughes as Etienne/Ensemble, Tim Farquhar as Aimee, Jonathan McNeal as Phaedra, Jacob Sams as Chantal, Scott Winters as Hannah, Zach King as Tabarro/Ensemble, Derick Latimer as Renaud/Ensemble, and Angie Thacker as Louise/Ensemble. Norman Moxley II serves as musical director.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see in September

Seeing things from a different angle

“La Cage” is capable of producing feel-good joy but TheatreLab is fully aware of the current political and social climate that finds the material as timely as ever. The rise in anti-gay sentiment from Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and California’s “Drag Queen Story Hour” to the possibility of the Supreme Court striking down same-sex marriage has allowed the show to be a call to action and compassion.

“I believe we are at a crossroads in our country’s politics,” said Stucky. “There is a real need for art and conversation. The play has been around since 1973. Almost 50 years ago this topic was front and center. Here we are again talking about marriage equality and personal freedoms. For me, it matters. We can’t just rest thinking that once settled, always settled – that’s apathy.”

“We have so much more mainstream, queer entertainment now, but the fact of the matter is gay rights are in jeopardy,” echoed Drennen. “People are still afraid to be themselves because of where they live or because of their families, which this show highlights in a really interesting way. Jean-Michel was raised by two men and still has his own internalized homophobia about it. Even Georges, who is out and proud, decides to hide his (relationship) with Albin in order to feel accepted. This show is still relevant because we’re still dealing with these kinds of situations.”

Combined Shape Caption Left to right: Amy Askins (Marie Dindon), Alex Muhlenkamp (Anne Dindon) and Mark Garner (Edouard Dindon) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "La Cage aux Folles," slated Sept. 8-10 at Top of the Market. PHOTO BY MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Combined Shape Caption Left to right: Amy Askins (Marie Dindon), Alex Muhlenkamp (Anne Dindon) and Mark Garner (Edouard Dindon) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "La Cage aux Folles," slated Sept. 8-10 at Top of the Market. PHOTO BY MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING Credit: MACKENSIE KING

HOW TO GO

What: “La Cage aux Folles”

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $20-$75

Tickets or more info: theatrelabdayton.org