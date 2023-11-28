‘A mash-up of styles’: Magnolia Theatre, UD collaborate on female-driven local premiere

BreakingNews
Female-driven troupe Magnolia Theatre Company returns with a collaborative local premiere of Jen Silverman’s irreverent dramedy “The Moors” Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in the Black Box Theatre of Fitz Hall at the University of Dayton.

Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Bronte and set in the Victorian era, the play concerns two sisters and a dog living on the English moors while dreaming of love and power. Primary themes include love, desperation and visibility.

“A lot of the storytelling mirrors the world of the Bronte sisters, but it also has a goth undertone,” said Magnolia founder Gina Handy Minyard. “Also, the dialogue is modern. The characters don’t speak with accents and there’s no contrived language. It’s a mash-up of styles.”

ExploreWright State alumna wins award for role in London ‘Sunset Boulevard’

The cast of professional actors and UD students consists of Charmaine Webster as Agatha, Roniece Hutchins as Huldey, Ella Widau as Emilie, Amelia Tortorici as Marjory, Achille Kpeya Jr. as The Mastiff, and Farrah Rawlings as A Moor-Hen.

“‘The Moors’ has proven to be a delightful vehicle to explore the most honest and searing truths of the human condition,” said Michelle Hayford, director of the theatre, dance and performance technology program at UD who staged “Gideon’s Knot” for Magnolia in 2017. “It’s been wonderful to have UD students performing alongside the Magnolia cast members, and a welcomed return to directing for Magnolia for me.”

Performances are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $8 for general admission and $5 for UD students. Fitz Hall is located at 1529 Brown St., Dayton.

ExploreDayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares uplifting ‘In the Spirit of… Grace’

For tickets or more information, visit magnoliatheatrecompany.com.

