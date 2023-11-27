Wright State alumna wins award for role in London ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

Wright State University alumna Nicole Scherzinger received the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance on Nov. 19 for her outstanding portrayal of silent film actress Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Sunset Boulevard” in London’s West End.

I can attest to the magnitude of Scherzinger’s phenomenal work having seen the dynamically cutting-edge, refreshingly diverse and thrillingly multimedia-driven production Nov. 16 during a London theater trip. Her incredibly expressive, captivating and commanding performance — accented by splendid vocals and heightened by Jack Knowles’ exquisitely exhilarating lighting design — fueled the depth of madness within Norma’s delusion as “the greatest star of all.” In particular her soaring, intimidating rendition of “As If We Never Said Goodbye” garnered a standing ovation, which is rare in the West End.

ExploreDayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares uplifting ‘In the Spirit of… Grace’

Scherzinger, a Grammy-nominated former member of the Pussycat Dolls, has sold over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist. In addition to receiving an Olivier Award nomination as Grizabella in the London revival of “Cats,” she has been a judge on “The Sing-Off” as well as the U.S. and U.K. versions of “The X Factor” and “The Masked Singer,” and won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010. She also performed at Windsor Castle in the official concert for the coronation of Charles III and Camilla in May 2023.

While studying musical theatre at Wright State from 1996 to 1999, her credits included Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and Julie LaVerne in “Show Boat.” Although she left Wright State to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, the Wright State Alumni Association honored her with the Alumna of the Year Award in 2017.

ExploreTaylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film to stream in December with extra songs

“Sunset Boulevard,” which also received a win for Jamie Lloyd as Best Director, continues at London’s Savoy Theatre through Jan. 6, 2024. However, there is a possibility the show could transfer to the Great White Way, allowing Scherzinger to make her long-awaited Broadway debut. Stay tuned.

In Other News
1
In Memoriam: Co-owner of Dayton’s Trolley Stop ‘loved getting together...
2
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film to stream in December with...
3
Koji Burger starts Saturday lunch service amid rising construction...
4
Jay’s Seafood in downtown Dayton open earlier on Sundays
5
Dunkin’, Popeyes franchisee kicks off holiday campaign supporting...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top