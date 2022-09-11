Bountiful concert season: There’s something for everyone

Classical fans can also expect strong performances from Bach Society of Dayton (under the leadership of its new music director David Crean), Chamber Music Yellow Springs, and Springfield Symphony Orchestra (showcasing legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman). Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will notably salute Hollywood with the music of Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (”The Lion King”).

Variety abounds elsewhere courtesy of Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Dayton Live, Miami Valley Community Concert Association and University of Dayton as well as venues wrapping up their seasons such as Levitt Pavilion and Rose Music Center at The Heights.

CLASSICAL

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.

Masterworks Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Sept. 16-17, 2022: “Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George”

Oct. 21-22, 2022: “Far Away Places: Scheherazade”

Nov. 18-19, 2022: “Symphonie fantastique and Vadim Gluzman”

Feb. 24-25, 2023: “Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony”

Mar. 10-11, 2023: “Perspectives: War and Peace”

Apr. 14 and 16, 2023: “Das Rheingold”

May 19-20, 2023: “Beethoven’s Second Symphony”

SuperPops Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022: “Havana Nights”

Dec. 2-3, 2022: “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Jan. 20-21, 2023: “An Evening of Sondheim”

Mar. 31-Apr.1, 2023: “Swing is the Thing”

Apr. 21-23, 2023: “Peter Pan”

Rockin’ Orchestra Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Sept. 24, 2022: “Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac”

Nov. 12, 2022: “Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd”

Feb. 4, 2023: “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s”

June 10, 2023: “The Paul Simon Songbook”

Family Series

3 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 23, 2022: “PhilharMonster”

Oct. 30, 2022: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Dec. 11, 2022: “The Nutcracker’

Mar. 12, 2023: “The Mysterious Maestro with the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra”

Apr. 23, 2023: “Peter Pan”

Special Events

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Dec. 14, 2022: “Handel’s Messiah”

Dec. 31, 2022: “New Year’s Eve: Voyage à Paris”

Dayton Opera

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of programs.

Oct. 7 and 9, 2022: “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Dec. 2-3, 2022: “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 5, 2023: “Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Apr. 14 and 16, 2023: “Das Rheingold” (Fri. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Bach Society of Dayton

Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering

937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org

Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.

Oct. 30, 2022: “Israel in Egypt”

Dec. 4, 2022: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”

Mar. 19, 2023: “St. John Passion”

May 14, 2023: “Favorites”

Chamber Music Yellow Springs

First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs 937-374-8800 or cmys.org

Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures. |

Oct. 2, 2022: Horszowski Trio

Nov. 13, 2022: Dali Quartet

Feb. 5, 2023: Catacoustic Consort

Apr. 2, 2023: Dover Quartet

Apr. 30, 2023: Competition Finals

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

937-530-0515 or mvso.org

Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.

Oct. 23, 2022: “Mozart Symphony No. 36″ and “Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4″

Dec. 11, 2022: “Home for the Holidays”

Mar. 11, 2023: “Hollywood Comes to Troy featuring the Music of Hans Zimmer”

Apr. 23, 2023: “Flying Dutchman,” “Peer Gynt Suite No. 2″ and “Scheherazade”

Musica!

937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org

Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures. Their season is entitled “Sacred Spaces” with performances held at various venues around the region.

Oct. 16, 2022: Cox Arboretum, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11, 2022: Lutheran Church of our Savior, 155 E. Thruston Blvd., Dayton, 3 p.m.

Feb. 11, 2023: Gala fundraiser at Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

May 7, 2023: Tentative location: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, 3 p.m.

Sinclair Community College

Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu

Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.

Nov. 13, 2022: Community Wind Symphony and Concert Band

Nov. 18, 2022: Jazz Ensemble featuring the new Youth Jazz Ensemble

Dec. 2, 2022: Chorale (Hawker United Church of Christ, Beavercreek)

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org

Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.

Oct. 15, 2022: Itzhak Perlman – MasterWorks I

Nov. 19, 2022: Spencer Myer – MasterWorks II

Dec. 10, 2022: “Home Alone in Concert” – NightLights I

Jan. 28, 2023: “Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales” – NightLights II

Mar. 4, 2023: Candice Hoyes

Apr. 29, 2023: “Carmina Burana” – MasterWorks IV

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.

Oct. 4, 2022: Chamber Orchestra Concert

Oct. 6, 2022: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert

Oct. 6-8, 2022: Fall Strings Festival

Oct. 11, 2022: Guest Piano Recital – Dr. Kevin Priebe

Oct. 15, 2022: Concerto Aria Competition

Oct. 25, 2022: University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Oct. 27-29, 2022: Mad River Vocal Arts Festival

Nov. 3, 2022: Jazz Band Concert

Nov. 4, 2022: Men’s and Women’s Chorale Concert

Nov. 6, 2022: Collegiate Chorale Concert

Nov. 7, 2022: Trumpet Studio Recital

Nov. 8, 2022: Clarinet Studio Recital

Nov. 9, 2022: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert

Nov. 11, 2022: Phi Mu Alpha Lunchtime Recital

Nov. 18-19, 2022: Opera

Nov. 22, 2022: Chamber Orchestra Concert

Dec. 1, 2022: Viola Studio Recital

Dec. 10, 2022: Saxophone Festival

Jan. 16, 2023: Brass Festival

Feb. 14, 2023: Concerto Aria Night

Feb. 16-18, 2023: Honor Band Festival

Feb. 21, 2023: University Symphony Orchestra Concert

Feb. 22, 2023: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert

Mar. 31, 2023: Men’s and Women’s Spring Concert

Apr. 2, 2023: Collegiate Chorale Spring Concert

Apr. 4, 2023: Chamber Orchestra Concert

Apr. 5, 2023: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert

Apr. 14-15, 2023: Opera

Apr. 23, 2023: Randy and Nora Young Artist Competition

COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”

Sept. 17, 2022: The Guess Who

Sept. 24, 2022: I Am They

Oct. 22, 2022: Naturally 7

Nov. 12, 2022: Josh Turner

Nov. 26, 2022: Sandi Patty

Dec. 8, 2022: The Texas Tenors

Dec. 18, 2022: A Very Electric Christmas

Feb. 25, 2023: The Oak Ridge Boys

Mar. 4, 2023: MJ Live!

Mar. 11, 2023: Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

May 13, 2023: Elvis: Concert of Kings

Clark State Performing Arts Center

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.

Nov. 12, 2022: The Olivia Show

Jan. 21, 2023: The Modern Gentleman

Feb. 11, 2023: Ricky Scaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Feb. 25, 2023: Naturally 7

Mar. 25, 2023: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll

Apr. 22, 2023: Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! – A Tribute to the King

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond

This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, 2022: Kick-N-Flava

Nov. 10, 2022: Puzzle of Light

Skinner Pipe Organ Performances

Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.

Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18

Dayton Live

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents varying styles of music.

Oct. 15, 2022: Dailey & Vincent

Nov. 18, 2022: Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Hotel California

Dec. 15, 2022: Voctave

Mar. 18, 2023: Branford Marsalis Quartet

Dayton Masonic Live

Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

daytonmasonic.live

Dayton Masonic Live provides family-friendly pop/rock tribute acts.

Sept. 16, 2022: ABBAmania

Sept. 17, 2022: U2 Desire

Oct. 9, 2022: Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince

Nov. 5, 2022: Fleetwood Macked

Dec. 9, 2022: Satisfaction – A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

Levitt Pavilion

134 S. Main St., Dayton

levittdayton.org

Sept. 15: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Sept. 16: Music of India featuring TasteFull Band

Sept. 17: Lakeside

Sept. 18: Light in the City: Blessing Offor

Miami University Performing Arts Series

Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford

513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu

Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”

Sept. 30, 2022: The Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival

Nov. 15, 2022: Dali Quartet

Nov. 28, 2022: “Handel’s Messiah”

Nov. 30, 2022: Mezzo-soprano Megan Moore

Mar. 11, 2023: Cantus featuring the Miami Men’s Glee Club

Apr. 17, 2023: Miami Takes Music Hall

Miami Valley Community Concert Association

Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org

Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”

Oct. 6, 2022: Nic + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance and Romance

Mar. 20, 2023: Divas 3

May 24, 2023: David Osborne Trio

Nutter Center

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com

Oct. 15, 2022: Thomas Rhett with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

Sept. 15, 2022: Boy George and Culture Club

Sept. 17, 2022: Jon Pardi with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters

Oct. 1, 2022: Sam Hunt with special guest Ryan Hurd

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org

The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.

Sept. 17, 2022: Night Fever

Sept. 30, 2022: The Cleverlys

Oct. 14, 2022: The Belairs

Nov. 4, 2022: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Nov. 5, 2022: The Classic Rock Experience

Nov. 19, 2022: Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John

Nov. 26, 2022: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

Dec. 21, 2022: Middletown Holiday Whopla Choir Off

May 6, 2023: Riders in the Sky

University of Dayton ArtsLIVE

300 College Park, Dayton

937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences/initiatives/artslive

ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”

Oct. 9, 2022: Trio Virado

Oct. 30, 2022: Trio Karénine

Nov. 9, 2022: David Hazeltine Trio

Nov. 13, 2022: My Sister’s Keeper: Dunbar Edition

Feb. 26, 2023: Maxim Lando

