Bourbon tastings added to Chocolate Festival hosted by Hamilton Rotary Club

“You can come if you like chocolate. You can come if you like bourbon, and it’s a bonus if you like both of those things,” Neal Davis said.

Historically, the event has had ticket sales that topped 300 guests, she said, and this year, the club will be able to sell up to 400 tickets for the event.

In addition to the tastings, there will be raffles, and live and silent auction items. DJ Christian D will provide music for the event. Guests will also have an opportunity to preview the Fitton Center’s “Field Study” exhibition, which will open to the public on Sat., Feb. 4 with a gallery opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We do a lot of funding of youth programs and scholarships in our committee, so the success of this fundraiser allows us to continue to fund those types of programs in the Greater Hamilton area,” Neal Davis said.

She said this is a fun way to engage the community, and it gives guests an opportunity to support the club’s youth programming and scholarships.

“This has been a successful event for Hamilton Rotary Club. We’ve sold out every year,” said Randy Allman, president of Hamilton Rotary Club.

The event is open to everyone.

How to go

What: Hamilton Rotary Club’s Bourbon and Chocolate Festival

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., in Hamilton

Cost: Various ticketing packages are available. Bourbon only tickets with 10 tastings are $40; bourbon and chocolate tickets include three bourbon tasting tickets and 15 chocolate tastings for $40 and chocolate only tickets are $25 and include 15 chocolate tastings. Purchase tickets in advance at www.hamiltonohiorotary.com