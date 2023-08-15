Day Air Ballpark hosts family-friendly Movie Night this weekend

BreakingNews
Day Air Ballpark will host Donatos Movie Night on Friday, Aug. 18 with a feature presentation of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The film, rated PG, will be shown on the ballpark’s 2,000-square-foot HD video board. The gates for the event open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Families are invited to bring a blanket and find a spot in the outfield grass.

Click here for “The Super Mario Bros Movie” trailer.

Families and children will have a chance to meet Dayton Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, enjoy carnival games and other activities, participate in a raffle with great prizes, hang out with the Dragons Green Team and more.

Explore5 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region

To request up to five free tickets, order a pizza from a participating Dayton-area Donatos location before Aug. 18. There will be a box top form to request the tickets or instructions to follow online.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. For more information, visit www.daytondragons.com/movienight.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

