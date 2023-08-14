5 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region

Dayton’s summer festival lineup this week celebrates local music and food across several events to lull the season through the final weeks of summer. From bacon to bands, here’s what’s happening across the Dayton area this weekend.

Check out these five summer festivals coming up Aug. 18-20.

Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 S. East St., Bellbrook

INFO: The Bellbrook Lions Club is celebrating its 76th annual SummerFest with carnival rides, crafts, games and food vendors. The two-day celebration also involves a parade on Saturday at 4 p.m., a car show and live music from Britches Down and 24Seven Band. The festival runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://bellbrooklions.org/festival/.

Bacon Fest 2023

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: Bacon Fest is back from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival allows guests to sample local restaurants as they showcase all of the many ways you can baconate your meal. There will also be live music. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/bacon-fest-2023/.

Dayton Porchfest

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19

WHERE: St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood in Dayton

INFO: Dayton Porchfest features free mini concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne’s Hill from 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Guests can explore the neighborhood while supporting local music. For more information, visit www.daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home.

Dayton African American Cultural Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

INFO: The 17th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns from noon to 8 p.m. both days with live music, performances, kids activities, food and merchandise vendors, free resources and much more. The festival provides a space for people to gather and celebrate the richness of African American culture. For more information, visit www.daacf.com/index.html.

Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

WHERE: Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

INFO: The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event will include 130 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors serving steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken and much more. For more information, visit www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org/index.html.